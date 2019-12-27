No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State
What: College Football Playoff semifinal
When: Saturday, 8:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
Clemson's schedule (13-0)
Date Opponent Result
Aug. 29 Georgia Tech W, 52-14
Sept. 7 Texas A&M W, 24-10
Sept. 14 at Syracuse W, 41-6
Sept. 21 Charlotte W, 52-10
Sept. 28 at North Carolina W, 21-20
Oct. 12 Florida State W, 45-14
Oct. 19 Louisville W, 45-10
Oct. 26 Boston College W, 59-7
Nov. 2 Wofford W, 59-14
Nov. 9 at N.C. State W, 55-10
Nov. 16 Wake Forest W, 52-3
Nov. 30 at South Carolina W, 38-3
Dec. 7 vs. Virginia W, 62-17
Ohio State's schedule (13-0)
Date Opponent Result
Aug. 31 Florida Atlantic W, 45-21
Sept. 7 Cincinnati W, 42-0
Sept. 14 at Indiana W, 51-10
Sept. 21 Miami (Ohio) W, 76-5
Sept. 28 at Nebraska W, 48-7
Oct. 5 Michigan State W, 34-10
Oct. 18 at Northwestern W, 52-3
Oct. 26 Wisconsin W, 38-7
Nov. 9 Maryland W, 73-14
Nov. 16 at Rutgers W, 56-21
Nov. 23 Penn State W, 28-17
Nov. 30 at Michigan W, 56-27
Dec. 7 vs. Wisconsin W, 34-21
Stat comparisons
Passing
Player Comp. % Yards TD-Int
Justin Fields, Ohio State 67.6 2,953 40-1
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 68.8 3,172 34-8
Rushing
Player, Yards YPC TDs
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State 1,829 6.5 20
Master Teague, Ohio State 780 6.1 4
Justin Fields, Ohio State 471 3.8 10
Travis Etienne, Clemson 1,500 8.2 17
Lyn-J Dixon, Clemson 619 6.1 6
Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 407 5.3 7
Receiving
Player, Catches Yards TDs
K.J. Hill, Ohio State 51 569 10
Chris Olave, Ohio State 46 799 11
Binjimen Victor, Ohio State 32 535 6
Justyn Ross, Clemson 55 742 8
Tee Higgins, Clemson 52 1,082 13
Travis Etienne, Clemson 29 298 2
Team stats
Points scored per game
Ohio State 48.7
Clemson 46.5
Points allowed per game
Ohio State 12.5
Clemson 10.6
Yards gained per game
Ohio State 531.0
Clemson 547.7
Yards allowed per game
Ohio State 247.6
Clemson 244.7
Clemson's bowl history (24-20)
Season Bowl Opponent Result
1939 Cotton Boston College W, 6-3
1948 Gator Missouri W, 24-23
1950 Orange Miami W, 15-14
1951 Gator Miami L, 14-0
1956 Orange Colorado L, 27-21
1958 Sugar LSU L, 7-0
1959 Bluebonnet TCU W, 23-7
1977 Gator Pittsburgh L, 34-3
1978 Gator Ohio State W, 17-15
1979 Peach Baylor L, 24-18
1981 Orange Nebraska W, 22-15
1985 Independence Minnesota L, 20-13
1986 Gator Stanford W, 27-21
1987 Citrus Penn State W, 35-10
1988 Citrus Oklahoma W, 13-6
1989 Gator West Virginia W, 27-7
1990 Hall Of Fame Illinois W, 30-0
1991 Citrus California L, 37-13
1993 Peach Kentucky W, 14-13
1995 Gator Syracuse L, 41-0
1996 Peach LSU L, 10-7
1997 Peach Auburn L, 21-17
1999 Peach Mississippi State L, 17-7
2000 Gator Virginia Tech Lost, 20-41
2001 Humanitarian La. Tech W, 49-24
2002 Tangerine Texas Tech L, 55-15
2004 Peach Tennessee W, 27-14
2005 Champs Sports Colorado W, 19-10
2006 Music City Kentucky L, 28-20
2007 Chick-fil-A Auburn L, 23-20
2008 Gator Nebraska L, 26-21
2009 Music City Kentucky W, 21-13
2010 Meineke Car Care USF L, 31-26
2011 Orange West Virginia L, 70-33
2012 Chick-fil-A LSU W, 25-24
2013 Orange Ohio State W, 40-35
2014 Russell Athletic Oklahoma W, 40-6
2015 Orange Bowl Oklahoma W, 37-17
2015 CFP Championship Alabama L, 45-40
2016 Fiesta Bowl Ohio State W, 31-0
2016 CFP Championship Alabama W, 35-31
2017 Sugar Bowl Alabama L, 24-6
2018 Cotton Bowl Notre Dame W, 30-3
2018 CFP Championship Alabama W, 44-16
Post and Courier predictions
Gene Sapakoff (columnist/college sports editor)
This is by far the best team Clemson has faced this season; Texas A&M is a distant second and that was way back on Sept. 7. But while Ohio State’s Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins and Co. might put up some points, the Tigers can win this one the way many people thought they would have to win all season – by winning close, high-scoring games.
Prediction: Clemson 30, Ohio State 24
Josh Needelman (Clemson beat reporter)
The two national powers are evenly matched talent-wise, with a pair of star quarterbacks (Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields) and impact defensive players (Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons and Ohio State’s Chase Young). The Tigers get the edge, given they have a national championship pedigree from last season.
Prediction: Clemson 34, Ohio State 31