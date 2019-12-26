Clemson is making its fifth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, and the Tigers are hoping for their third consecutive national championship.

On Saturday, No. 3 Clemson plays No. 2 Ohio State in one of two CFP semifinal games. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The odds

The Tigers are two-point favorites over Ohio State for Saturday's game. LSU, which faces Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl at 4 p.m. Saturday, is the favorite to win the national title. The oddsmakers like the Tigers from Baton Rouge (13-to-10) over the Palmetto State's Tigers, who are listed at 7-to-4. The Buckeyes are third with 9-to-4 odds, and the Sooners are the longshot at 15-to-1.

TV coverage

The official kickoff time is listed as 8:10 p.m. ESPN, the self-proclaimed ‘World Wide Leader’ in sports, is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to coverage. In addition to the standard game broadcast on the main ESPN channel, there will be at least nine other ways for fans to watch. This includes a split-screen broadcast on ESPN2 and a Film Room setup on ESPNU. A Skycam view (ESPNews) and a stats-centric “DataCenter” presentation (GoalLine) will also be in the mix on linear television and join radio broadcasts over the TV images (SEC Network/ACC Network/ESPN app) as well.

ESPN has assigned its top crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi to the Fiesta Bowl.

Where to watch

Most of the sports bars in the Lowcountry will have plenty of orange-clad fans on hand. However, if you're a Buckeyes fan looking for a Clemson-free zone, check out SportsBook Charleston across the street from Tanger Outlets in North Charleston. SportsBook Charleston is the official bar for the local Ohio State alumni association.

Tickets

Need tickets for Saturday’s game? No problem. There are plenty to be had. The average price for a ticket to the game on StubHub is $325. Most of the tickets already purchased were bought by people in Arizona (25 percent), California (14 percent) and Ohio (11 percent).

Halftime show

Halftime could be interesting because the Clemson and Ohio State marching bands will be performing together. After beating Ohio State, 31-0, in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers marching band trolled Ohio State during halftime of their game against Kent State the following September.