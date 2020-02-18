Clemson vs. Georgia: Old football rivals to kick off 2021 season in Charlotte

CLEMSON — Clemson has added a big name and old rival to its 2021 football schedule.

The Tigers will kick off the 2021 season against Georgia on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The teams have played 64 times with Georgia leading the series, 42-18-4. The last time they played was in 2014, a 45-21 Georgia victory in Athens.

“Thank you to Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for helping make this game a reality,” Clemson director of athletics Dan Radakovich said. “Kicking off the 2021 season with this matchup will be a tremendous showcase for both universities and our fans. UGA is a great football program and we know that Charlotte will provide a first-class experience for everyone involved.”

The game will be Clemson's second non-conference contest against a Power 5 program that season. Clemson's originally scheduled opponents for 2021 included S.C State (Sept. 11), Wyoming (Sept. 25), UConn (Nov. 13) and South Carolina (Nov. 27), the latter being the lone member of a Power 5 conference. The Wyoming game has been canceled.

The Gamecocks are the Tigers' lone Power 5 non-conference opponent in 2020, though Clemson on Nov. 7 will play at Notre Dame, an independent school that plays four to six games against ACC teams annually.

Clemson faced criticism last season for its strength of schedule. The game against Georgia, which went 12-2 and beat Baylor in the Sugar Bowl last season, could go a long way toward quieting those critics in 2021. The game will be played as part of a 2021 rivalry series hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation.

The Tigers begin spring practice Feb. 26.

Kelly transfers to Arkansas

Former Clemson defensive end Xavier Kelly has transferred to Arkansas, he announced Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Kelly, a former four-star recruit, finished his Clemson career with 26 tackles (2.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 256 snaps over 28 games.

He redshirted in 2016 before gradually earning more playing time over the next three seasons. Kelly graduated from Clemson in December with a degree in sports communication and entered the transfer portal Jan. 18.

"I have never shied away from hard work or a challenge," he wrote on Twitter then. "My time at Clemson was a challenge that I happily accepted, (and I) worked hard to be the best defensive lineman, teammate and student I could be."

Senior Justin Foster and junior Xavier Thomas are expected to start at defensive end for Clemson next season.