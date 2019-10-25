CLEMSON — Inside Death Valley, criticism from outsiders gets drowned out and stomped out under the weight of 80,000 ravenous Clemson fans.

Coach Dabo Swinney's house of orange will come alive once more Saturday evening, when the No. 4 Tigers host Boston College in their homecoming game.

Clemson has fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 poll after each of its last three wins, despite winning the last two by at least 31 points. Yet as public perception of the Tigers has fallen, Clemson maintains it is right where it wants to be at this point in the season.

Swinney's team can prove that point further with its eighth start win to start the season Saturday against the Eagles.

Here are four keys to victory for the Tigers.

Crowd the line of scrimmage on defense

With Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown ruled out for the season with a lower leg injury, running back AJ Dillon has taken on a greater offensive load. Last week, the 6-foot, 250-pound Dillon rushed for 223 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables credited Boston College's big offensive linemen in helping create room for Dillon and the team's other backs; the Eagles lead the ACC in rushing (278.3 yards per game).

"You watch last year's Boston College tape and watching those big butts in the back of the screen," Venables said, smirking and raising his hand. "You just [get] envious."

It's important for Clemson's defensive line to win the battle with the Eagles' offensive line. Boston College rarely beats opponents on big plays, but the team has been successful in trucking forward for short, consistent gains.

Clemson's defense has done a good job of snuffing out opposing teams' rushing attack this season; the Tigers rank fourth in the ACC in rushing defense (111.9 yards allowed per game).

Clean passing attack

Trevor Lawrence turned in an uneven performance against Louisville, finishing 20-for-29 with three touchdowns after a disappointing first quarter during which he threw two interceptions.

It's important for Lawrence to tamp down on the mistakes this weekend against the Eagles, who could ride their tough ground game to some significant offense.

"Somewhere I don't want to be is, when I do make a mistake, let that affect how I play from then on," Lawrence said. "I just want to play the same way. I know when I make a bad play or just a dumb throw, so its just moving on from that, and keep playing the same way."

Get Travis Etienne the ball

Lawrence noted he needs to do a better job of hitting running back Travis Etienne for quick passes, instead of taking so many chances deep down the field. Such a strategy would likely work out well for the Tigers, considering Etienne's recent production.

Last week, the junior and reigning ACC Player of the Year recorded 14 carries for 192 yards and four catches with 35 yards, despite not playing for much of the fourth quarter.

Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jeff Scott said he's seen improvement in Etienne after an early-season slump.

"For a guy like Travis, he is so fast and so explosive, sometimes the hardest thing for him is to slow down and to wait for the pulling guard to get in front of him so he can get inside of him," Scott said. "He got challenged there against North Carolina. ... Coach Swinney talks all the time, for us to be our best, our best players have to play well. And that's a challenge to everybody. And I really feel like Travis has done a great job with that."

For all of Boston College's success running the ball, the Eagles have had problems defending the running game; they rank 81st in the nation in rushing defense (172.43 yards per game allowed).

Feed off homecoming Death Valley crowd

Before the game, former Clemson linebacker Levon Kirkland will be enshrined in the Clemson Ring of Honor. The celebration will kick off the festivities for what should be a raucous homecoming crowd.

The Tigers have won 19 straight games at Death Valley, and they'll look to feed off the positive energy coming from the crowd Saturday. Outsiders haven't held back in their criticism for Clemson, but this weekend, Tigers fans can show love for their team.

Prediction

Clemson 51, Boston College 7