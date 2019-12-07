CHARLOTTE — It's important to remember history, coach Dabo Swinney said, so when Clemson got to Charlotte on Friday he showed his team an old video.
These Tigers are used to winning, but that was not the case in 2011, when Clemson upset Virginia Tech in the ACC Championship game. Clips from that momentous win were fresh on the minds of Clemson players when they took the field Saturday in search of a sixth straight league championship, and the Tigers channeled that spirit into a thoroughly dominant 62-17 victory over Virginia at Bank of America Stadium.
The result was hardly surprising, giving the two programs' disparity in talent and pedigree. Clemson, slotted No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, is a national power. No. 23 Virginia is a program on the rise, sure, with a likely trip to a New Year's Six Bowl coming. But it is not on Clemson's level.
The Cavaliers threatened early, though, driving down the field with ease on their first two possessions. The first ended in a Clemson interception, but the second in a Virginia touchdown.
Then the Tigers turned up the pressure, as they are wont to do. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Tee Higgins — the game's MVP — combined for a number of highlight-reel plays, and the Cavaliers' offense, led by dynamic quarterback Bryce Perkins, could not keep up.
Swinney in recent weeks has railed against what he's referred to as misleading media coverage. The Tigers are disrespected, he's said.
What's clear after Saturday is Clemson, which set a record for most points scored in an ACC title game, has come a long way since 2011. Sunday, the Tigers will receive a fifth straight CFP bid.
What went right
The aforementioned pairing of Lawrence and Higgins was dominant. Lawrence finished 16-of-22 passing for 302 yards and four touchdowns. Three of them went to Higgins, who finished with nine catches for 182 yards.
They connected on Clemson's first possession for a 19-yard touchdown, then Lawrence fired a dart toward the sideline early in the second quarter that Higgins somehow hauled in while falling out of bounds, his left foot scraping the field.
The drive was finished by running back Travis Etienne, who rushed up the middle for a 26-yard score. The junior, who is the ACC's all-time leading touchdown scorer, rushed for 114 yards on 14 carries.
Clemson outgained Virginia, 619-387.
What went wrong
While Clemson's offense sped down the field, Virginia's was slower and more methodical. But it did have some success. The Cavaliers became the first team all season to eclipse the 300-yard mark against the Tigers' defense, which looked out of whack early on.
Perkins finished 27-for-43 passing for 266 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries.
It was the most impressive performance by an opposing offense to date, but it hardly mattered on an evening that Clemson's skill players stole the show.
Turning point
Virginia tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter after Perkins found wide receiver Hasise Dubois (10 catches, 130 yards) for a 20-yard score.
Clemson needed four plays and 1:36 to respond. Lawrence hit Justyn Ross for a 59-yard touchdown, pushing the Tigers ahead and effectively ending Virginia's hopes of an upset.
Looking ahead
With the win, Clemson is guaranteed a spot in the CFP. The Tigers will learn Sunday afternoon if they'll be traveling to Glendale, Ariz., or Atlanta, Ga., for their national semifinal game on Dec. 28.