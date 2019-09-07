CLEMSON — This was supposed to be Clemson's toughest challenge of the regular season, and for most of the first half Saturday, Texas A&M was within striking distance.
But then the Tigers did what they've done for the past 12 months. They clamped down on defense. They moved the chains on offense. The Aggies scored first, on a field goal in the second quarter, but it was all Clemson from there.
The No. 1 Tigers are simply on another level than most of the nation, and that was apparent by the end of their 24-10 win over No. 12 Texas A&M at Death Valley.
After a shaky performance in last week's opener against Georgia Tech, Trevor Lawrence on Saturday looked like Trevor Lawrence. He finished 24-for-35 for 268 yards and one touchdowns with one interception.
Lawrence found Justyn Ross seven times for 94 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown catch, and Tee Higgins four times for 70 yards. Even Amari Rodgers, the wide receiver who suffered a torn ACL in the offseason, saw the field and caught two passes.
Clemson's defense was stout. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M's freewheling junior quarterback, was rendered inefficient and finished 24-for-42 for 236 yards and one inteception. He found tight end Jalen Wydermyer for a two-yard touchdown pass with six seconds remaining in regulation.
What went right
Mond carved up the Tigers' secondary in last season's matchup, throwing for 430 yards and three touchdowns in Clemons's 28-26 win. Not this time. Clemson sacked Mond two occasions and totaled six pass breakups, turning the billed quarterback duel into a one-sided affair.
Safety K'Von Wallace recorded a game-high nine tackles and a sack, while safety Tanner Muse had three tackles and a fourth-quarter interception.
What went wrong
Running back Travis Etienne took a step back from last week, when he rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Etienne was bound to experience some sort of dip in production after that performance, of course.
The junior didn't run the ball poorly Saturday. But he wasn't great. He finished with just 53 yards on 16 carries. Out the backfield, he did add four catches for 52 yards.
Sophomore Lyn-J Dixon, meanwhile, gained 79 yards on 11 carries and rushed for a touchdown for the second week in a row.
Turning point
Clemson needed a score. Lawrence had been good but not great for most of the first half, without a signature play. Then, well after releasing the ball, Lawrence was clobbered by Aggies defensive linemen Justin Madubuike. A flag was thrown, but Lawrence was not content with Madubuike just getting called for roughing the passer.
Lawrence popped up and got in the junior's face, before being pushed away by a referee. The sophomore quarterback waved his arms to hype up the crowd, then found wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 29-yard gain. One play later, Lawrence was standing up in the end zone, having bulldozed in for the touchdown.
Clemson took a 17-3 lead into halftime and never looked back.
Looking ahead
The Tigers hit the road for the first time this season next week to challenge Syracuse. The No. 21 Orange were shellacked by Maryland, 63-20, in a massive upset Saturday. The defeat takes some juice out of what would've been a big ACC Atlantic division matchup.