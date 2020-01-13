NEW ORLEANS — Clemson trails LSU, 28-17, at halftime of the College Football Playoff national championship in the Superdome. Coach Dabo Swinney's team is aiming to win its third national title in four seasons.

The teams were tied at seven after the first quarter, but momentum swung decidedly to LSU in the second. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, has been exceptional: He's 16-for-28 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns and has rushed for another score.

Two weeks of hype has given way to an thrilling start to the sport's biggest game, which was preceded by an appearance from President Donald Trump — who was impeached by the House of Representatives on Dec. 18 — and his wife, Melania. The couple walked onto the field to a deafening roar, uniting the LSU and Clemson fans in a shared chant of "U-S-A."

Partisan fervor took over from there. LSU fans have filled the streets of New Orleans in recent days, and their numbers advantage was clear in the first half.

The pregame pomp gave way to punts on the game's first four drives. Then things took a turn. On Clemson's first drive, quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 19-yard gain, running back Travis Etienne became the program's all-time leading rusher with a 5-yard gain and Lawrence rushed in for a 1-yard score.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow would not be bested. He heaved a 51-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who beat cornerback A.K. Terrell, ensuing the score would be tied for the start of the second quarter.

Clemson outgained LSU, 160-90, in the first quarter, but the second period went to coach Ed Orgeron's team. Clemson scored 10 unanswered points to start the quarter, but then Burrow found the end zone thrice, first on a 3-yard run — after which he picked himself up and theatrically brushed himself off — second on a pretty 14-yard strike to Chase, who had again bested Terrell, and third on a 6-yard pass to Thaddeus Moss.

Lawrence is 12-for-22 for 179 yards.