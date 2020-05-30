Clemson track All-Americans reflect on lost NCAA Championships

CLEMSON — They had come too far, Laurie Barton and Andrea Foster decided, to not get one lap in.
So off they went, circling the indoor track at the Albuquerque Convention Center for one last run. Two hundred meters later, as they crossed the finish line, reality set in for the Clemson runners: The coronavirus had left the world in a state of limbo. Their season had met a premature end, and there was nothing they could do.
They cried.
"It was very devastating," Foster said.
On March 12, Foster and Barton were at the University of New Mexico when they learned the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships — scheduled to commence the following day — were canceled because of the pandemic. Foster practically forgot it was her 23rd birthday.
It was a disheartening end for the duo. Barton took first place (2:04.4) in the 800 meters at the ACC Indoor championships, with Foster earning second (2:04.98). Together, they were hoped to earn more accolades on the national stage.
Tuesday, they both earned All-American honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, on the basis of having earned spots at nationals, but neither is content with how the season ended.
"I look at All American as something being achieved," Foster said. "I wanted to race, like, run my race.
"I want to race and see how that feels to actually achieve it, than to just get it because I was present."
In addition to Barton and Foster, Clemson's Rebekah Smith (60 meters) earned All-American honors. So did fellow Tigers Devon Brooks (60-meter hurdles), LaFranz Campbell (60-meter hurdles) and Marcus Parker (200 meters).
Parker, Smith and Foster were seniors in 2019-20, and given that outdoor track is a spring sport, all three will be eligible to return to Clemson next season, per NCAA aid.
Foster, for her part, hasn't made a final decision but did insist she has "unfinished business."
Barton, who has one season of eligibility remaining, echoed that sentiment. She and Foster are training partners, and on road trips they often room together. They can feel each other's presence on the track, too.
"I know, 'This is when she's going to come,'" Foster said. "We both run our own races, but in a pattern that we can help each other."
And in the aftermath of the virus cutting short the season, they mourned together.
"On the flight (home), the flight attendant was like, 'We're so sorry for everyone who made it there. We're so proud of you.' Super sweet. But then just, hearing that again, I was like 'Oh man!'" Barton said.
Barton and Foster have gone on a few easy runs since returning, but both have nursed knee injuries that have hampered training.
They haven't been back on the track since the day they returned from Albuquerque for an 800 meter time trial.
On five occasions during the 2019-20 indoor season, the two placed next to each other, crossing the finish line steps apart. On that day in mid-March they lined up on the track and made off, with a teammate standing off to the side holding a stop watch.
Barton was happy with her time — 2:04 — but Foster didn't finish with her. She had pulled up at the 500-meter mark, her body having given out. Barton turned around and embraced her teammate, and they left the track.
But they'd be back, they knew. They'd be back.