The high expectations surrounding Clemson don't seem likely to diminish anytime soon.
For the first time ever, the Tigers were picked No. 1 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll. Clemson received 59 of 65 first-place votes, with the remaining six going to No. 2 Alabama. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide in last season's national championship.
The top five is rounded out by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State. The same five teams were ranked in the top five to start least season, albeit in a different order, marking the first time since 1992 that has happened in consecutive seasons.
This marks the first time since 2015 that Alabama will not open the season ranked No. 1.
Clemson, led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, opens the season Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.
USA Today preseaon poll
Team (1st-place votes) Record Pts
1. Clemson (59) 15-0 1619
2. Alabama (6) 14-1 1566
3. Georgia 11-3 1447
4. Oklahoma 12-2 1415
5. Ohio State 13-1 1368
6. LSU 10-3 1218
7. Michigan 10-3 1155
8. Florida 10-3 1103
9. Notre Dame 12-1 1100
10. Texas 10-4 1038
11. Texas A&M 9-4 893
12. Washington 10-4 834
13. Oregon 9-4 787
14. Penn State 9-4 699
15. Utah 9-5 642
16. Auburn 8-5 606
17. UCF 12-1 436
17. Wisconsin 8-5 436
19. Iowa 9-4 343
20. Michigan State 7-6 313
21. Washington State 11-2 274
22. Syracuse 10-3 227
23. Stanford 9-4 200
24. Iowa State 8-5 169
25. Northwestern 9-5 161
Others Receiving Votes: Nebraska 152, Boise State 118, Mississippi State 111, Miami 94, Army 91, Kentucky 79, Virginia Tech 64, TCU 63, Southern Cal 47, Utah State 32, Fresno State 32, Virginia 30, Cincinnati 25, West Virginia 24, Memphis 24, Oklahoma State 20, South Carolina 15, N.C. State 12, Duke 10, Boston College 5, Appalachian State 4, Baylor 4, Florida State 4, Houston 3, North Texas 3, UCLA 2, Temple 2, Arizona State 2, Minnesota 1, Mississippi 1, Tennessee 1, Troy 1.