The high expectations surrounding Clemson don't seem likely to diminish anytime soon.

For the first time ever, the Tigers were picked No. 1 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll. Clemson received 59 of 65 first-place votes, with the remaining six going to No. 2 Alabama. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide in last season's national championship.

The top five is rounded out by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State. The same five teams were ranked in the top five to start least season, albeit in a different order, marking the first time since 1992 that has happened in consecutive seasons.

This marks the first time since 2015 that Alabama will not open the season ranked No. 1.

Clemson, led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, opens the season Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech.

USA Today preseaon poll

Team (1st-place votes) Record Pts

1. Clemson (59) 15-0 1619

2. Alabama (6) 14-1 1566

3. Georgia 11-3 1447

4. Oklahoma 12-2 1415

5. Ohio State 13-1 1368

6. LSU 10-3 1218

7. Michigan 10-3 1155

8. Florida 10-3 1103

9. Notre Dame 12-1 1100

10. Texas 10-4 1038

11. Texas A&M 9-4 893

12. Washington 10-4 834

13. Oregon 9-4 787

14. Penn State 9-4 699

15. Utah 9-5 642

16. Auburn 8-5 606

17. UCF 12-1 436

17. Wisconsin 8-5 436

19. Iowa 9-4 343

20. Michigan State 7-6 313

21. Washington State 11-2 274

22. Syracuse 10-3 227

23. Stanford 9-4 200

24. Iowa State 8-5 169

25. Northwestern 9-5 161

Others Receiving Votes: Nebraska 152, Boise State 118, Mississippi State 111, Miami 94, Army 91, Kentucky 79, Virginia Tech 64, TCU 63, Southern Cal 47, Utah State 32, Fresno State 32, Virginia 30, Cincinnati 25, West Virginia 24, Memphis 24, Oklahoma State 20, South Carolina 15, N.C. State 12, Duke 10, Boston College 5, Appalachian State 4, Baylor 4, Florida State 4, Houston 3, North Texas 3, UCLA 2, Temple 2, Arizona State 2, Minnesota 1, Mississippi 1, Tennessee 1, Troy 1.