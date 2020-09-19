Clemson too much for Citadel in home opener at Death Valley

CLEMSON — The view from The Hill is different amid a pandemic.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday coach Dabo Swinney led Clemson into Death Valley, as is custom on game day.

But before he sprinted down to Frank Howard Field the veteran coach looked out on the stadium and saw more silver than orange; just 19,000 fans — some wearing masks and some not — were scattered on the metal bleachers.

The only thing that felt normal was what happened on the field. Swinney's team castigated The Citadel, 49-0, in a home opener that felt more like an ode to Clemson's excellence — and a celebration of the sport's doggedness amid the coronavirus — than a sanctioned college football contest.

Swinney's team has now won two straight games to start the season after a 37-3 win at Wake Forest last weekend.

"We've had two games now where we've taken care of business early on," quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. "It's really good for us to build that depth."

Lawrence (8-for-9 passing for 168 yards and three touchdowns and a 2-yard rushing score) was pulled long before halftime. So was running back Travis Etienne (eight carries for 68 yards).

Clemson (2-0) entered halftime with a 49-point lead. But after the break The Citadel (0-2) showed some fight. Playing in their second game of four this season, the Bulldogs slowed the Tigers' three reserve quarterbacks, freshmen D.J. Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms and redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh.

The Citadel, of course, did not score themselves. But the Southern Conference program could take pride in preventing Clemson's lead from ballooning further.

“Definitely the best team I’ve ever seen in person,” Bulldogs safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner said. “I was fortunate enough to play against Alabama a couple of years ago. They were close, but Clemson is more athletic for sure.

“They are so deep, and their execution was almost flawless.”

As clouds moved overhead and the temperature dipped to the mid-60s fans headed for the exists. Only a few remained when the Tigers joined together at midfield after the final whistle for the playing of the alma mater.

Entering the open date next weekend Swinney said he doesn't have any pressing football-related concerns. His biggest source of worry?

"Just COVID," he said, adding the Tigers haven't had a positive test in a few weeks.

What went right

Lawrence was exquisite in limited work, finding senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers with a perfectly placed 44-yard touchdown strike and sophomore Frank Ladson Jr. for a couple more touchdowns.

Though Uiagalelei couldn't put together a scoring drive in the second half, he finished 8-of-11 passing for 75 yards and he rushed for two touchdowns.

Middle linebacker Jake Venables led the team with five tackles and had one tackle for loss. Freshmen defensive linemen Bryan Bresee (two tackles, one pass breakup) and Myles Murphy (two tackles for loss and one forced fumble) continued to be disruptors. Middle linebacker James Skalski recovered the fumble Murphy forced for a 17-yard recovery and touchdown.

Clemson's 49 first-half points represented the program's most in the first half since 2006. The home team outgained The Citadel, 405-162.

What went wrong

After entering halftime with the momentum Clemson couldn't find the end zone over the final two quarters. Phommachanh, the Tigers' third-stringer, finished 1-of-5 passing for -1 yards.

And running back Lyn-J Dixon, who missed last week with a knee sprain, was underwhelming in his season debut, finishing with 10 yards on three carries. Clemson will want more production out of the junior against more challenging opponents.

Turning point

Not three minutes into the game Clemson had found the end zone. After the opening kickoff the Tigers needed just 2:24 to score the game's first points. Lawrence capped the seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown strike to Ladson.

The game had just started. It had also effectively ended.

Looking ahead

The Tigers have an open date next weekend. Scheduling adjustments not withstanding, Clemson then hosts Virginia on Oct. 3. The Tigers defeated the Cavaliers, 62-17, in last year's ACC Championship game. Virginia starts its season next weekend against Duke.