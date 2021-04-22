Clemson to reinstate men's track and field, cross country programs

CLEMSON — Clemson will reinstate its men's track and field and cross country teams after reaching a settlement with lawyers representing both men and women's athletes at the university, the school announced April 22.

Clemson will also add one or more women's varsity sports in the future.

Clemson announced in November its decision to discontinue the teams following the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year, citing cost savings associated with COVID-19 and long-term Title IX compliance.

The course reversal comes after the threat of twin class-action lawsuits.

An attorney retained by members of the men's track and field and cross country team threatened to sue Clemson for "depriving male athletes and potential athletes of equal participation opportunities of Title IX" and called for the teams' reinstatement.

An attorney retained by female students from the women's rowing, cross country and track and field teams threatened to file suit against Clemson for "depriving them of equal athletic financial aid and treatment and benefits in violation of Title IX."

“I am appreciative of the support of the university and our collaboration that will allow us to not only maintain our current sports portfolio but add to it in the very near future,” Radakovich said in a statement. “As we communicated previously, the original decision was difficult, and we did what was necessary at the time to maintain compliance with gender equity while addressing our financial situation. I am excited about the future of Clemson athletics and for our student-athletes.”

Russell Dinkins, a New Jersey-based activist who helped preserve men's track/cross country programs at William & Mary, Brown and Minnesota, assisted the movement at Clemson. He said this is the first time a Title IX claim has successfully resulted in the reinstatement of a men's team. Additionally, it's the first time women have engaged in a Title IX suit on behalf of men.

"It was a combination of the two suits that allowed for this to be successful," Dinkins said. "Title IX has often been used to pit female opportunity against male opportunity, and oftentimes that falls along racial lines, when you're looking at track and field and then the other female sports that are on campus, which tend to be mostly white."

The racial implications of the cutting of the teams proved to be a rallying point. A complaint filed in December to the Department of Education claimed the move to be an act of illegal racial discrimination because more than three percent of all Black male undergraduates at Clemson are part of the track and field or cross country teams.

The news marks the end of a 168-day fight for reinstatement that also included a social media campaign, needling tweets sent to Radakovich and a march through downtown Clemson that ended at the doorstep of Clemson president Jim Clements.

Clements did not answer the door that day.

“It was a weekend, so in his defense, the president probably was not there,” distance runner Colin Gallagher said. “In the following days we thought maybe we’d get a statement from him, because (there was) literally pictures and videos of us chanting on his front lawn, and nothing ever came out. The President’s been silent this entire time.”

Both attorneys in letters to Clements referenced data Clemson had provided to the U.S. government pursuant to the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act (EADA).

In 2019-20, Clemson had an undergraduate population of 9,722 (50.01 percent) and 312 male athletes (49.52 percent), creating a .48 percent gap between men’s enrollment rate and their athletic participation rate, meaning Clemson was offering men six less opportunities to participate in athletics than required to achieve exact proportionality. The cutting of the men’s teams would drop that number to 229 male athletes and create an 8.14 percent participation gap, putting the university 89 opportunities short of reaching gender equity.

Additionally, the lawyers indicated that in 2019-20 Clemson provided $16,859,840 in athletic financial aid, only $6,650,912 (39 percent) of which went to female athletes. Similar disparities existed in 2018-19, 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16.

As part of the reinstatement, Clemson agreed to conduct a gender equity review of its intercollegiate athletics program to develop, adopt and implement a new Gender Equity Plan to strengthen Clemson’s support for its championship women’s sports programs, with the plan set to be completed no later than July 1, 2022.

Clemson acknowledged as part of the announcement that revised financial projections showed the impacts of COVID-19 wouldn't harm the university as drastically as anticipated.

After months of activism without change, frustration set in for some members of the group.

In February, Gallagher and middle distance runner Kameron Jones, the teams' Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representatives, ran into some resistance. They planned to present other SAAC members a survey querying support for reinstating the track team, but Anthony Hines, Clemson's assistant director for student-athlete development, insisted on changing the wording, Gallagher told The Post and Courier.

"They wanted to add, 'if yes, are you and your teams willing to take concessions to make this happen — scholarship cuts and roster cuts,'" Gallagher said.

Gallagher and Jones refused to hand out the alternate survey. In March, Gallagher was voted the SAAC member of the month.

Gallagher's father, Tim, had met Dinkins while on a run at Princeton University (N.J.) last year. They were the only two at the track, and exchanged running stories and phone numbers. After Gallagher told his parents about the decision to cut the teams, his father passed along Dinkins' number.

Gallagher texted Dinkins that night, and Dinkins agreed to help out. His schedule had just freed up. Earlier in the day, after Dinkins' activism, news broke that William & Mary would reinstate men's indoor and outdoor track and field.