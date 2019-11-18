Backs against the wall and pushing for their first win of season, the Cincinnati Bengals had one more chance to drive the ball downfield and tie the game.

They were derailed by rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen, a Clemson product who is chasing wide receivers for the Oakland Raiders.

With about 90 seconds left in the game, Mullen made his first interception of the season and and sealed Oakland's 17-10 victory. The Raiders are now tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West.

In addition to his interception, Mullen posted five tackles. On the season, the second-round draft pick has 25 tackles and four passes defended.

Highlights from other former Tigers

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans — 7 catches for 80 yards in 41-7 loss to Baltimore

Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Oakland Raiders — 5 catches for 66 yards in 17-10 victory over Cincinnati

Shaq Lawson, defensive end, Buffalo Bills — 2 tackles and a sack in 37-20 win over Miami

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans — 18 of 29 for 169 yards and 12 rushing yards in 41-7 loss to Baltimore

Bradley Pinion, punter, San Francisco 49ers — Averaged 43 yards on 3 punts, including one inside the 20-yard line, in 34-17 loss to New Orleans