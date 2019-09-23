ESPN posed an interesting question last week: Is Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson the new Tom Brady vs Peyton Manning?

Former Clemson great Deshaun Watson could make a pretty strong argument that he belongs in that comparison.

The Houston quarterback once again showed he’s one of the best young stars in the NFL as he led the Texans to a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. That included six completions to fellow Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins.

Watson's accuracy Sunday was through the roof and included fancy footwork to avoid sacks behind a shoddy offensive line.

With the performance, Watson reminded analysts and fans that he belongs in the top-tier quarterback discussion. On the season, he has 778 passing yards and six touchdowns, along with 63 rushing yards for another two scores.

Highlights from other Tigers

Jaron Brown, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks — three catches for 30 yards in 33-27 loss New Orleans

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans — six catches for 67 yards in 27-20 win over Los Angeles Chargers

Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans — six catches for 93 yards in 20-7 loss to Jacksonville

Bashaud Breeland, cornerback, Kansas City Chiefs — four tackles in 33-28 win over Baltimore

Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs — five catches for 64 yards in 33-28 win over Baltimore