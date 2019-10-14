Playing alongside Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins at Clemson, fellow receiver Jaron Brown often got lost in the mix.

But every so often he’d have a game that reminded fans that he deserved to be on that stage.

Brown is doing the same thing now in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks. The undrafted receiver caught two touchdown passes Sunday in Seattle’s 32-28 win over Cleveland.

Late in the second quarter, Brown ran a perfect route to catch a 17-yard touchdown pass to bring the Seahawks within two points of the Browns at 20-18.

The score remained that way until Seattle QB Russell Wilson connected with Brown again for a six-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Brown finished the game with the two touchdowns, his first of the season, and 29 yards receiving. On the season, he has 11 catches for 145 yards.

Highlights from other Tigers

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans — 30 for 42 for 280 yards, 42 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in 31-24 win over Kansas City.

Mackensie Alexander, cornerback, Minnesota Vikings — 3 tackles, a half-sack and an interception in 38-20 win over Philadelphia.

Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans — 6 catches for 47 yards in 16-0 loss to Denver.

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans — 9 catches for 55 yards in 31-24 win over Kansas City.

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 5 catches for 72 yards in 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh.