The Atlanta Falcons didn’t have much to brag about this year going into Sunday’s game with a 1-7 record, one of the worst in the NFL.

But after their division bout against the New Orleans Saints, the Falcons can at least say they held one of the best offenses in the league to a lowly nine points. Much of the credit goes to Vic Beasley Jr. and Grady Jarrett, two former Clemson Tigers who led the defensive charge in the 26-9 victory.

Jarrett, a defensive tackle and Atlanta’s fifth-round pick in 2015, had one of his best games of the year, sacking quarterback Drew Brees twice by himself and splitting another.

The shared sack was in the third quarter with Beasley, his Tiger brethren. The two chased down Brees in the second half of the game and helped limit him to 287 passing yards and no touchdowns. Beasley finished the game with 3 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

On the year, Beasley, the Falcons' 2015 first-round pick, has 23 tackles and 3 sacks. Jarrett has 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Highlights from other Tigers

Clelin Ferrell, defensive end, Oakland Raiders — 5 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 26-24 win over Los Angeles Chargers

Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans — 1 catch for 23 yards and game-winning touchdown in 35-32 win over Kansas City

Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Oakland Raiders — 4 catches for 42 yards in 26-24 win over Los Angeles Chargers

Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs — 5 catches for 39 yards in 35-32 loss to Tennessee