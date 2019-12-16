Deshaun Watson has been tested heavily the past few weeks against some marquee defenses.

But more often than not, the former star at Clemson has come out on top, with Sunday’s divisional win over Tennessee serving as the latest example.

Watson threw two interceptions, but he also found the end zone twice in the second quarter, helping the Texans capture a 24-21 victory.

The first touchdown pass came after the Titans turned the ball over in their own territory. Two plays later, Watson connected with Kenny Stills for a 12-yard touchdown.

The second score came on a nine-play drive that included big, chunk plays from the former Tiger. On the last play, Watson found Stills again, this time for a 16-yarder down the center of the field.

Watson played game-manager for the rest of the afternoon to seal the deal. He finished 19 of 27 for 247 yards and two scores, adding 32 rushing yards on seven carries.

On the season, Watson has 3,668 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has another seven rushing scores en route to 376 yards.

Highlights from other Tigers

Vic Beasley, linebacker, Atlanta Falcons: 3 tackles and a sack in 29-22 win over San Francisco

Trayvon Mullen, cornerback, Oakland Raiders: team-high 6 tackles in 20-16 loss over Jacksonville

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans: 6 catches 119 yards in 24-21 win over Tennessee

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers: 4 catches for 71 yards in 39-10 loss to Minnesota

Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs: 3 catches for 49 yards in 23-3 win over Denver