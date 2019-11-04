One upon a time, Michael Jordan credited his signature shoes for his ability to jump above defenders for dunks.

Sunday, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson credited chicken sandwiches for his incredible performance in London.

Watson’s eye was still swollen after taking a hit a week ago, but that didn’t stop the former Clemson star from tossing two touchdowns in the Texans' 26-3 win over Jacksonville on Sunday.

“The key is, it was the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week that helped the eye,” he told the NFL Network after the game.

Watson had a masterful game, completing 22 of his 28 pass attempts and throwing for 201 yards and no interceptions.

A chunk of that yardage went to DeAndre Hopkins, another former Clemson star.

Highlights from other Tigers

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans — 8 catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in 26-3 win over Jacksonville

Trayvon Mullen, cornerback, Oakland Raiders — 6 tackles in 31-24 win over Detroit

Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Oakland Raiders — 6 catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in 31-24 win over Detroit

Adam Humphries, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans — 4 catches for 65 yards in 30-20 loss to Carolina

Sammy Watkins, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs — 7 catches for 63 yards in 26-23 win over Minnesota

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers — 3 catches for 111 yards in 26-11 win over Green Bay