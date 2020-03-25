Clemson TE suspended last season for positive ostarine test confident big things ahead

CLEMSON — There he was, No. 88, galloping toward the LSU end zone, pushing what had been a trying last 12 months into the past with each passing step.

Braden Galloway's father, Derrick, watched from the back of the end zone.

"He was running right at us," Derrick said. "I was like, 'Man, he's going to score!'"

Galloway was ultimately tripped up before he crossed the goal line, but his first catch of the season — a 42-yard gain that set up Clemson's first touchdown in the College Football Playoff national championship game — doubled as a declaration of defiance.

The tight end had missed the entire regular season and the ACC Championship game after a one-year NCAA suspension handed down for testing positive for the banned substance ostarine.

Like former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and offensive lineman Zach Giella, who also tested positive for the performance enhancing drug, Galloway maintained his innocence. His and Giella's suspension appeals were denied, though, rendering Galloway ineligible for most of his sophomore season.

His first game back was the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28, when he didn't record any receptions but did contribute as a blocker. His performance in the Jan. 13 national championship game turned heads. Though his two catches for 60 yards wasn't enough to lift Clemson in a 42-25 loss, it gave fans hope the tight end has what it takes to be a difference maker next season.

"As physical as you can be," Galloway said of himself. "I'm too fast for a linebacker and I feel like corners are too small for me. That's just how I feel about myself. I'm confident in my abilities."

That's good news for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. The Tigers' offense is at its best, Elliott said, when the tight end is a functional part of the passing game. That wasn't often the case last season. J.C. Chalk, the 6-3, 255-pound starting tight end, needed 13 catches to record 60 yards — the same amount Galloway accumulated in the national title game.

Some believe the 6-4, 248-pound Galloway can follow in the footsteps of 6-5, 258-pound Jordan Leggett, the former Clemson tight end who now plays in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a senior in 2016, Leggett recorded 46 catches for 736 yards and seven touchdowns at Clemson.

"There's a lot of comparisons that go out there between him and me," said Galloway, adding that he and Leggett have an open line of communication. "I'm just trying to be the best player I can be."

Shortly before the 2018 Cotton Bowl, Galloway, then a rarely used freshman, fielded a call from coach Dabo Swinney, who informed him of his positive test. Galloway then called his father.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought it was a joke. Just like he thought coach was joking with him," Derrick said. "I knew Braden didn't do anything wrong. That's what I knew in my heart."

The suspension prevented Galloway from playing in the Cotton Bowl and the Tigers' national championship win over Alabama. His appeal to the NCAA in the offseason was denied.

He spent most of his sophomore season on the scout team, which is "not something you want to do." With defensive coordinator Brent Venables calling the shots, Galloway said, every practice was intense.

The suspension meant his name remained in the public discourse, but not through the lens Galloway would prefer. Uncertainty loomed over his career. During Clemson's first bye week, after the team escaped North Carolina with a 21-20 victory, Galloway traveled to an Atlanta tattoo artist. He got new ink sketched on his left arm: 'Bet On Yourself.'

"A lot my tattoos don't have meaning," he said. "But this one, going through last year there was a lot of doubt whenever I came back, what kind of player I would be."

Dan Lian, an associate pastor at NewSpring Church, which is attended by many Tigers players and coaches, had a window into Galloway's psyche during the suspension. The two often discussed life over lunch at Yolk Asian Kitchen in Clemson.

"I'm literally just telling him, 'You're doing a great job. Proud of you. I think you're amazing the way that you're handling yourself with incredible grace,'" Lian said. "When you go through this kind of stuff, I'm sure there are young men who just close up and withdraw and internalize and really don't deal with it in a super healthy way."

Galloway, instead, poured himself into the scout team. His teammates reminded him that, with each passing day, he was getting closer to playing again.

That finally came in the Fiesta Bowl. Sixteen days later, as his father watched from the stands against LSU, Galloway caught a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and ran into a new life chapter.