Clemson starting linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

CLEMSON — Clemson's defense will look a little different in 2021, after all.

Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, meaning he'll be the lone defensive starter not returning for 2021.

The rising redshirt junior recorded 30 tackles (4 for loss), one-half a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble over 359 snaps and 10 games last season. He started in seven games.

Clemson's other two starting linebackers, Baylon Spector and James Skalski, will return for their sixth seasons. Jones' departure likely opens the door for rising sophomore Trenton Simpson to slide onto the first team. Simpson recorded 32 tackles (6½ for loss), 4 sacks and a forced fumble in 281 snaps over 12 games (three as a starter) in 2020.

The Tigers also return safeties Nolan Turner and Lannden Zanders, cornerbacks Derion Kendrick and Mario Goodrich, defensive ends Justin Mascoll and Myles Murphy, and defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee.