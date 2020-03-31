Clemson star forward declares for NBA draft; retains eligibility

CLEMSON — Clemson forward Aamir Simms on Tuesday announced via Twitter he has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Simms opted not to hire an agent and will be eligible to return for his senior season if he removes his name from the draft pool by June 3.

The forward led the Tigers in points (13), rebounds (7.2) and assists (2.6) per game this past season, which was cut short during the ACC Tournament because of the spread of the coronavirus. Clemson finished the season 16-15 and had three wins over top-six opponents.

"Ever since I was welcomed into the Clemson family, I have grown tremendously as a player and as a man," Simms wrote on Twitter. "The lessons I've learned in my time here have prepared me for this opportunity! To my coaches and teammates over the last three years, thank you for pushing me every day. To the beautiful fans I've interacted with, thank you for the continuous support."

Simms took on a leading role in 2019-20 as the Tigers battled injuries and an influx of fresh faces. He shone brightest on Jan. 14, when he scored 25 points and recorded nine rebounds and five assists as Clemson beat then-No. 3 Duke, 9-72. Three nights earlier, he scored 20 points as the Tigers beat North Carolina, 79-76 — the program's first ever road win against the Tar Heels.

His absence was felt in games he missed. Notably, on Feb. 9 Clemson fell to Notre Dame, 61-57, while Simms was out with the flu. In the absence of an established ball-handler, Simms often was the locust around which the Tigers' offense revolved.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Simms is not ranked among ESPN's top 105 draft prospects.