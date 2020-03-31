Clemson star forward declares for NBA draft but retains eligibility and could return

CLEMSON — Clemson forward Aamir Simms on Tuesday announced via Twitter he has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Simms opted not to hire an agent and will be eligible to return for his senior season if he removes his name from the draft pool by June 3.

"Aamir had an outstanding season and earned all-conference recognition," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "Our staff is fully supportive of him as he goes through this process."

Simms was the first player in Clemson history to lead the team in points (13), rebounds (7.2) and assists (2.6) per game. The season was halted during the ACC Tournament because of the spread of the coronavirus. Clemson finished the campaign 16-15 and had three wins over top-six opponents.

"Ever since I was welcomed into the Clemson family, I have grown tremendously as a player and as a man," Simms wrote on Twitter. "The lessons I've learned in my time here have prepared me for this opportunity! To my coaches and teammates over the last three years, thank you for pushing me every day. To the beautiful fans I've interacted with, thank you for the continuous support."

Simms played sparingly as a freshman before entering the starting lineup the following season, then took on a leading role in 2019-20 as the Tigers battled injuries and an influx of fresh faces.

He shone brightest on Jan. 14, when he scored 25 points and recorded nine rebounds and five assists as Clemson beat then-No. 3 Duke, 79-72. Three nights earlier, he scored 20 points as the Tigers beat North Carolina, 79-76 — the program's first ever road win against the Tar Heels.

In the absence of an established ball-handler, Simms often was the player around which the Tigers' offense revolved. His absence was felt in games he missed. On Feb. 9 Clemson fell to Notre Dame, 61-57, while Simms was out with the flu.

“He’s hard to deal with, with drives and everything,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of Simms. “He’s a big loss for them. And when they have him back, as we’ve seen in this building, they can beat anybody.”

Indeed, after the Duke win, the Tigers pulled off two more thrilling upsets at Littlejohn Coliseum: On Feb. 15 against then-No. 5 Louisville, and on Feb. 29 over then-No. 6 Florida State.

Simms played a leading role in both upsets. He recorded 13 points, six assists and four rebounds against the Cardinals, and afterwards he stood at center court, his arms aloft, as fans rushed toward him.

"It was a surreal moment," Simms said. "To see all the fans coming there and celebrating with us, is something I'll never forget."

For all the emotional highs of the Tigers' season, there were lows, too. The team dropped its final two regular-season games, against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech, effectively ensuring Clemson would need to win the league tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Simms was ready for the challenge. He had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in the team's second-round win over Miami. A quarterfinals contest against Florida State was set before the tournament was canceled.

The 6-8, 240-pound Simms is not ranked among ESPN's top 105 draft prospects. Should he opt to come back to Clemson next season, Simms will play alongside incoming power forward P.J. Hall, a four-star recruit. Hall, a Roebuck native, was named the 2019-20 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Year.