Clemson standout linebacker Skalski to return for 6th season

  • Updated

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence might be moving on, but the leader of Clemson's defense is coming back. 

Middle linebacker James Skalski on Thursday announced on Twitter his decision to stay with the Tigers for a sixth season. The NCAA granted all players an extra season of eligibility because of COVID-19.

Skalski's return comes as something of a surprise. He came into his own as a first-year starter in 2019, then established himself as the heart of the defense in 2020. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables often referred to Skalski as an extension of himself, and the linebacker was named to the All-ACC second team.

His senior season had some low points, though. He missed three games with a groin injury and didn't play in most of Clemson's 45-10 victory over Virginia Tech on Dec. 5 after leaving with soreness.

In the Tigers' 49-28 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl, Skalski was disqualified in the second quarter after getting called for targeting. Skalski was called for targeting in Clemson's loss to LSU in the 2020 national championship game.

This season Skalski played 291 snaps and recorded 44 tackles — 3½ for loss — in addition to 1½ sacks and three pass breakups. 

His return fortifies a defense that lagged behind expectations this season, most notably against the Buckeyes. 

In addition to Lawrence, starting left tackle Jackson Carman on Wednesday declared for the 2021 NFL Draft

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

