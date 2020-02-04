Clemson spring football position battles to watch

CLEMSON — Clemson is a favorite to return to the College Football Playoff national championship next season, in part because of its talented group of returning starters.

But the Tigers' roster also includes players looking to make names for themselves on the national stage. Great players pave the way for championships, but it's the contributions of the less-heralded players that pushes teams over the edge.

Here's a look at some of the key position battles that could play out during spring football, which is set to begin in the coming weeks. The annual spring football game is April 4.

Starting wide receiver

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be back, as will running back Travis Etienne, boundary wide receiver Justyn Ross and slot wide receiver Amari Rodgers. But there are other key components of Clemson's offense that have yet to be determined.

Tee Higgins leaving early for the 2020 NFL Draft opens up a starting spot opposite Ross. The two receivers most likely to be vying for the spot are rising sophomores Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson Jr.

Both Ngata and Ladson were 4-star recruits, per the 247 Sports Composite, but Ngata seemed slightly more favored by the coaching staff last season; he recorded 17 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns, while Ladson had nine catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Though Ngata did receive more opportunities in 2019-20, the difference in volume between him and Ladson isn't enough to suggest a significant difference in the staff's preference. It's possible Ladson pushes ahead during spring practice.

Backup quarterback

D.J. Uiagalelei enters Clemson with plenty of hype. A consensus 5-star quarterback, he's expected to be Lawrence's successor.

Some also expect him to be Lawrence's primary backup this season, but that role could go to Taisun Phommachanh, who enters his redshirt freshman season. Over three games last season, Phommachanh went 6-of-12 passing for 85 yards and an interception and ran for 56 yards on 12 carries.

Clemson will likely want to get Uiagalelei some college reps, but it's not been determined yet if he will be the go-to quarterback should Lawrence need to be spelled.

The Tigers might want to keep him to under four games and retain his redshirt eligibility, giving the backup job to Phommachanh. Still, should Lawrence leave Clemson after next season, as expected, the team believes Uiagalelei to have a higher ceiling than Phommachanh.

Starting cornerback

Derion Kendrick will be back for his junior season, but A.J. Terrell declared for the draft — meaning there will be a new starter opposite Kendrick.

Perhaps the likeliest candidate to fill the void is rising junior Mario Goodrich, who backed up Kendrick last season, recording 13 tackles and an interception over 205 snaps in 13 games.

Sheridan Jones could pop up as competition for Goodrich, though. As a freshman in 2019, he recorded six tackles over 140 snaps in 14 games.

It's also possible the starter comes from an unfamiliar spot. Kendrick, for what it's worth, entered Clemson as a wide receiver before switching to the other side of the ball. Whoever the starter is, they're likely to be tested more often than Kendrick, who recorded 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups this past season. And in the national championship game, it was Terrell who LSU attacked in the passing game — not Kendrick.

Starting safety

Nolan Turner is the only safety from Clemson's two-deep depth chart to return, with Tanner Muse, K'Von Wallace and Denzel Johnson all out of college eligibility.

Turner is likely to slide in to one of the starting spots, but the other is up for grabs. One likely candidate is Lannden Zanders, who recorded 21 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup over 112 snaps as a freshman.

Zanders, a 3-star commit, could see competition from Joseph Charleston and Jalyn Phillips, a pair of rising sophomores who contributed in limited time in 2019-20.

How things shake out at safety is one Clemson's biggest questions. Turner was an unheralded recruit coming out of Vestavia Hills, Ala., and worked his way to the top of the depth chart. Now, he's the veteran of an young unit that was one of the team's most experienced last season.