Clemson sophomore wide receiver makes his case for more playing time

CLEMSON — The ball's trajectory from Trevor Lawrence to Frank Ladson Jr. only tells half the story of the 54-yard touchdown on which the duo teamed up Saturday.

Lawrence lofted a perfectly placed pass to the wide receiver early in the second quarter. But it was Ladson who broke away from The Citadel defender on a slant-and-go route, prompting the quarterback to look his way.

The resulting score provided easy highlight-reel fodder for Clemson's 49-0 win over the Bulldogs. It also sparked discussions about the sophomore wideout's spot in the Tigers' offense moving forward.

"He's a guy who we know is very talented," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "(He) just needs opportunities, and through those opportunities to develop consistency."

Since arriving in 2019, Ladson's name often has been mentioned in tandem with that of Joseph Ngata, his roommate and fellow wide receiver. During their freshman season it was Ngata who earned more attention and playing time as Ladson worked his way back from a knee injury.

But with the Tigers' top two receivers from a year ago gone — Tee Higgins left for the NFL and Justyn Ross is out with a spinal injury — Ladson knows there is room for him take on a bigger role this season.

After a quiet performance in Clemson's season opener against Wake Forest, Ladson on Saturday recorded career highs in receptions (3), receiving yards (87) and receiving touchdowns (2).

Coach Dabo Swinney said the biggest difference for Ladson this season is his size.

"He's completely transformed his body in a year," Swinney said. "Go back and look at him when he first got here to where is now, physically, it's just night and day."

The growth is more impressive considering Ladson missed time again during fall camp, this time because he was in COVID-19 protocol. But after running routes for Lawrence during the offseason, Ladson quickly got back in the swing of things upon returning.

It felt good to show what he can do against an opponent, he said.

"My confidence is already there," he said. "It's just great to do it come game time."

Lawrence labeled Ladson a "great playmaker" and commended his versatility; Ladson can play all three receiver spots. Lawrence's first touchdown pass against The Citadel — a 17-yard strike to Ladson over the top — was nearly intercepted before Ladson yanked the ball from the defender.

"He just runs past people, and he's smart," Lawrence said.

It remains to be seen where Ladson ultimately lands in the wide receiver hierarchy. Through two games, senior Amari Rodgers leads the Tigers in receptions (6) and receiving yards (134), but Ladson — who Rodgers has labeled the team's fastest receiver — could be the long-term option to slide into Ross' spot in the boundary.

He's already earned the respect of his teammates.

"I think he might've wished he had one back against Wake Forest, and obviously he just let that roll off his shoulder and he made plays against The Citadel," tight end Braden Galloway said of Ladson. "We need everybody to have that confidence and have that tenacity about them and be able to go out there and make plays.

"That's exactly what Frank did."

Kickoff time for Virginia game

The Clemson-Virginia football game scheduled for Oct. 3 at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. and be shown on the ACC Network, the conference announced Monday.

Virginia has yet to play this season. The Cavaliers were scheduled to play Virginia Tech last weekend, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

Virginia is scheduled to play Duke this weekend.

Injury updates

Swinney on Monday said defensive end Xavier Thomas — who was not in football shape when the season started after bouts with the coronavirus and strep throat — is a "little ahead" of schedule and will resume individual workouts this week.

Thomas had been spending all his time with the team's strength and conditioning staff.

"When all the rules changed and he realized he could play more than four games, that lit a little bit more of a fire under him as well," Swinney said, in reference to the new redshirt rule.

The coach added defensive tackle Tyler Davis (sprained MCL) will "be close" to ready for the Virginia game. Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (meniscus) will miss more time than expected but could be back by December, Swinney said.