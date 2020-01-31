CLEMSON — Spring football is right around the corner and there's much for Clemson fans to be excited about.

The Tigers return a lot of starters at skill positions, namely quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, both of whom are likely to be Heisman Trophy contenders.

Clemson does have its fair share of question marks, though.

Jackson Carman, a rising junior, is the lone returner on the offensive line. Much like this past season's defensive line, the group is full of talent but unproven. Matt Bockhorst, who played 421 snaps over 15 games last season, is expected to slide into John Simpson's slot at left guard, but the rest of the unit's projected starters are less familiar faces.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback A.J. Terrell's early departures for the 2020 NFL Draft open up a pair of starting spots that could be filled by rising sophomore Joseph Ngata and junior Mario Goodrich, respectively.

Nothing is set in stone yet, of course. But here's what Clemson's depth chart could look like when spring football starts next month. The Tigers haven't announced when they will begin spring practice but the spring game is scheduled for April 4.

Projected spring depth chart

(returning starters in caps)

OFFENSE

Quarterback — TREVOR LAWRENCE, jr.

Running back — TRAVIS ETIENNE, sr.

Wide receiver — JUSTYN ROSS, jr.

Wide receiver — Joseph Ngata, soph.

Wide receiver — AMARI RODGERS, sr.

Tight end — Braden Galloway, jr.

Left tackle — JACKSON CARMAN, jr.

Left guard — Matt Bockhorst, redshirt jr.

Center — Cade Stewart, redshirt sr.

Right guard — Will Putnam, soph.

Right tackle — Jordan McFadden, redshirt soph.

DEFENSE

End — JUSTIN FOSTER, sr.

End — XAVIER THOMAS, jr.

Tackle — TYLER DAVIS, soph.

Tackle — NYLES PINCKNEY, redshirt sr.

SLB — Mike Jones Jr., redshirt soph.

MLB — JAMES SKALSKI, redshirt sr.

WLB — Baylon Spector, redshirt jr.

Cornerback — DERION KENDRICK, jr.

Cornerback — Mario Goodrich, jr.

Free safety — Nolan Turner, redshirt sr.

Strong safety — Lannden Zanders, soph.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker — B.T. POTTER, jr.

Punter — Will Spiers, redshirt sr.

Kick returner — JOSEPH NGATA, soph.

Punt returner — AMARI RODGERS, sr.

Holder — WILL SWINNEY, sr.

Long snapper — Jack Maddox, redshirt jr.