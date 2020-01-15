Football has always been a vehicle for Clemson's Tee Higgins, a way to help his family and create generational wealth. Wednesday, the wide receiver took an important step in actualizing that vision when he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Clemson is different," Higgins wrote in a Twitter post. "It's hard to explain – I know it has been said that there's something in these hills, and as someone who grew up on the other side of those hills in Tennessee, I can tell you that it is 100 percent true."

Higgins, a junior, leaves Clemson after a season during which he served as the Tigers' No. 1 receiving option. He recorded 59 catches for 1,1167 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he's tied with the Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins and the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins for the most touchdown catches in program history (27).

He had three catches for 52 yards and a 36-yard rushing touchdown in the team's 42-25 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday.

Higgins projects as a top-15 pick in the draft, which starts April 23. Clemson now awaits the decisions of running back Travis Etienne and cornerback A.J. Terrell, who are also juniors. Redshirt junior Isaiah Simmons has already said he will be leaving Clemson for the NFL.