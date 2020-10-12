Clemson safety's hair has earned Polamalu comparisons, but it's really to honor grandma

CLEMSON — Only Lannden Zanders' grandma was allowed to brush his hair when he was growing up.

She was meticulous. Wanda Robertson would sit the young boy on her front porch and glide a brush through his long, dark mane, working through the tangles strand by strand.

The ritual burnished a deep appreciation for his hair — and a deeper appreciation for the woman who cared for it.

So when Robertson was diagnosed with breast cancer and forced to shave her head bald because of the chemotherapy, the future Clemson safety didn't hesitate to chop off his locks.

His parents assured the 8-year-old Zanders that yes, of course, his contribution would go directly to making Robertson a wig. The reality was it would go to Locks for Love, a non-profit organization that turns human hair into wigs for sick children, but there was no reason for the truth to get in the way of Zanders' act of kindness.

Robertson survived. Her hair grew back. But Zanders, now a sophomore starter for a Tigers defense among the best in the nation, still keeps his mane long. Outsiders think it's a tribute to the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, but those around Zanders know the real reason.

"(It) is something I can do for her," he said.

His mother, Quyen Ngo, always wanted to have one boy and one girl. But 21 months after she gave birth to her son Quenten, out popped Lannden. She compromised: her youngest son would grow out his hair.

"I (left) his hair long for that purpose, because it was just so cute on him, and he looked like a girl," Ngo said. "Since he was little, he was that free spirit, long hair, don't care."

Robertson especially took a liking to the hairdo. Ngo and Zanders' father, Lindell, dropped him and his brother off at her house when they went to work, and Robertson stuffed the boys with her Southern home cooking.

When Lindell got home, he instilled in his sons the value of charity. One day, he brought them to Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, armed with gifts for the kids in the beds.

Zanders was taken aback when he learned why the children didn't have hair. That's when he asked to get his first haircut. There were wigs that needed to be made, after all. He was 6.

"He asked, like, 'How many wigs do you think they could make out of my hair?' I said, 'A lot, because you got a lot of hair,'" Ngo said. "He got excited about that. He cut them, he grow it back, he cut them, he grow it back.

"It's like weeds. They just grow like wild weeds."

The practice continued as he got older and became more personal when he learned of Robertson's diagnosis. His relationship with his grandmother remained strong as he grew into a star safety at Crest High School (Shelby, N.C.); Zanders knew when he got home from games his grandmother would be there to dish out some of her famous mac 'n cheese.

Zanders hardly minds the Polamalu comparison. He's adopted elements of the Hall of Famers' high-energy, fly-to-the ball playing style, and four games into the season he has 13 tackles and three pass breakups.

His hair is not as famous as that of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but as his production continues to grow, the spotlight will burn brighter. He intends to keep his hair long, for no other reason than it reminds him of Robertson's brush on that front porch:

"I was a grandma's boy."