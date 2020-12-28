Clemson safety will 'coach up' teammates while sitting out first half of Sugar Bowl

CLEMSON — It started about a year ago, the unique way Joyce Turner was introduced to people.

"This is Nolan Turner's mom. Nolan Turner is the one who caught that interception against Ohio State."

There's more to Nolan Turner, a senior safety at Clemson, than his game-sealing pick in the Tigers' win over Ohio State in last season's Fiesta Bowl. And there's more to Joyce than being the football player's mom. But there's no doubt that play boosted Turner's celebrity.

So the irony is not lost on Joyce that when Clemson plays the Buckeyes on Friday in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl, Turner will have to sit out the first half. He was called for targeting in the team's 34-10 victory over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game.

"I firmly believe everything absolutely happens for a reason," Joyce said. "There's a reason, obviously, that this happened. I don't know what it is. Maybe whoever's playing for Nolan is going to have a spectacular game or make a difference."

It remains unclear who will spell Turner in the first half of Friday night's game in New Orleans. Joseph Charleston is listed behind Turner on the depth chart, and the sophomore has played in 432 snaps over 10 games this season.

Whether it's Charleston or somebody else, Turner's role for the first two quarters is clear.

"I'm looking forward to playing in the second half," Turner said, "but in the first half I've got to be a coach."

That's a role Turner is not uncomfortable with. He has emerged as a defensive leader this season, especially as part of an otherwise young secondary.

Coach Dabo Swinney has routinely gushed over Turner, and Pro Football Focus rates him the 11th highest-graded safety in the nation.

Turner recorded a game-high seven tackles, with one tackle for loss, before being ejected in the conference title game. His absence in the first half Friday not only puts Clemson at a disadvantage, but means Turner will have to wait longer to atone for what he considered to be a lackluster performance against Ohio State last season.

"I didn't play very well last year," he said. "People kind of overlook that with the interception at the end, but this is a game I've been looking forward to get back."

Swinney on Monday said he hopes Clemson plays better than it did in last season's game against the Buckeyes. Ohio State jumped out to an early 16-0 lead, and had it not been for Turner's heroics, might have advanced to the national championship.

Turner wants to make sure things don't get that close this time. He's prepared to do whatever it takes, even if that means watching the first 30 minutes from the sideline.

"It's frustrating. I really want to play in this game, and I'll get to in the second half," he said. "I can't control that, and just got to get into it coaching guys up and being supportive on the sideline and being the energy we need from guys on the sideline."

Sugar Bowl

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Superdome, New Orleans

TV: ESPN

LINE: Clemson by 7½