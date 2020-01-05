CLEMSON — Mrs. Wood slipped the note in the front pocket of Nolan Turner's take-home folder, so it would be the first thing his mother Joyce saw when she cracked open the portal to her kindergarteners' day.

Joyce cried when she read it. She thought her son, new to town and full of energy, was bound to get kicked out of school. The note indicated otherwise.

"Your son," the note read, "has the gift of encouragement."

Wood, now known as Deona Durham, was one of more than 1,000 people to send Joyce a congratulatory message in the wake of the biggest public moment of her oldest child's career: Turner on Dec. 28 sealed Clemson's win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl — and sent the team to a second straight national championship — with an end zone interception in the game's waning moments.

It was a rare moment of celebrity for the redshirt junior. Turner, a 6-1, 195-pound safety, is far from the most recognizable player on the Clemson defense. He is not prone to verbal hijinks like safety Tanner Muse; tattoos don't run down his arms like that of his best friend, linebacker James Skalski. His mother describes him as "quiet."

Turner does have his fair share of fans, but in his 22 years, the Vestavia Hills, Ala., native has won hearts for his empathy more than anything.

"He's always had that," Joyce said. "His dad did, too."

Turner's father, Kevin, played eight seasons in the NFL, starting with a stint with the New England Patriots from 1992-94. It was during that period he met a girl from Maine. Joyce was hesitant about dating a professional athlete, but something pulled her in. She recalled leaving a dinner one evening with Kevin and some of his teammates. A mob swarmed the players. Kevin, having spotted a man with no legs in a wheelchair, slipped away and handed the man a $50 bill.

"I was like, 'Wow, I could definitely marry this guy,'" Joyce said.

She noticed that same spirit in her son. One trip to the toy store ran long because Turner spotted another kid by himself. Where was his mom? Turner only felt comfortable leaving, Joyce said, once the boy had been reunited with his mother.

During group activities at school, Durham always assigned him with one particular student who was repeating the grade. She knew Turner would offer a helping hand. He tied classmates' sneakers and zipped up their jackets. At the end of the day, he'd hop in his father's burgundy Chevy Suburban pickup, off to whatever sports practice was on the schedule.

"They looked like two peas in a pod," Durham said.

At one point he added Wilson Taylor, a local boy with Down syndrome, to his friends circle. Soon Jake Hyde, who also has Down syndrome and who attended Vestavia Hills High School with Turner, joined the group.

Hyde, who gained acclaim when a video of him scoring a touchdown in a high school game went viral, later enrolled in the ClemsonLIFE program, which is designed for students with intellectual disabilities who wish to pursue a post-secondary experience on a college campus.

Turner and Hyde have a standing lunch appointment for every Friday at noon at Moe's Southwest Grill. Hyde orders the steak nachos.

"He (treats) Jake so naturally," Hyde's older sister, Amy, said of Turner. "There's a lot of people that inadvertently treat Jake different, like maybe he doesn't understand them. Nolan talked to him like he was his buddy who he's catching up with. Some people, they'll just talk to him like he's a little kid."

Hyde was ready when the Tigers played the Buckeyes last weekend. He parked himself in front of the television and slipped on the orange arm sleeve Turner had gifted him.

The safety struggled. Late in the game, he was beat by wide receiver Chris Olave for a 23-yard touchdown on fourth and 2. Ohio State took a 23-21 lead. Twitter crushed Turner.

On the sideline, coach Dabo Swinney instructed Turner to keep his head up. If he did, Swinney insisted, he was going to catch the interception to win the game. Amy Hyde made the same prediction to her husband.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence found Travis Etienne on a 34-yard pop pass with 1:49 left, giving the Tigers a 29-23 lead but leaving the door open for the Buckeyes to claim victory with one last drive.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields pushed his team down the field, and he lofted another pass to Olave, trailed by Turner again. Except this time Olave broke the wrong direction, leaving Turner alone for the interception. The Tigers mobbed him in celebration.

Hyde FaceTimed his sister.

"He was like did, 'Did you see Nolan Turner?'" Amy said. "I was like, 'Yeah. Of course I did.'"

Joyce missed the big play. She was praying to Kevin, who died in March 2016 from ALS, her head buried in her leap. She said she felt Kevin's presence on the field with her son, and afterward Turner couldn't stop smiling.

He was far from the only one.