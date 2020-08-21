Clemson safety stepping away from football after suffering sixth concussion

CLEMSON — Last August, Clemson running back Darien Rencher mused on muscle-bound safety Ben Batson's future.

"I think when it's all said and done, (when he) hangs up the pads," Rencher said, "he's going to be a little bodybuilder."

Batson, whose father Joey is the Tigers' director of strength and conditioning, announced on Thursday his decision to walk away from football after suffering the sixth concussion of his career.

It's unclear if Rencher's bodybuilding prophecy will come true, but Batson is expected to remain with the team as a student coach and might help his father as a student assistant in the weight room, a team spokesperson confirmed.

"The game ends for us all eventually," Batson wrote on Instagram. "It's been an amazing journey with lots of great memories! It's tough to let it go but God never says oops. Excited for the next chapter."

He is the second Clemson defender to leave the sport behind in the past month; linebacker Bryton Constantin on July 27 announced his retirement because of knee injuries.

"As many of you know I've been battling 3 ACL surgeries over the past 1.5 years and it has slowly taken away my passion to step on the field again," Constantin wrote on Twitter.

Though Constantin did not get to appear in a college game, Batson did play in 12 contests, primarily on special teams, while taking 18 offensive snaps as a reserve quarterback.

Batson, a redshirt sophomore, originally planned to attend Clemson as a walk-on safety, but was moved to quarterback. As the 2020 campaign neared, he was back at safety and competing for playing time.

His career was guided by loyalty to the program.

"Whatever the team needs," he said in Aug. 2019. "I'm here to serve."

Constantin said he will remain with the team as well, but his role is unclear. Andy Martin, Constantin's defensive coordinator at University Lab High School (La.,), said the linebacker is carrying an optimistic attitude into his future.

"He's in a really good place mentally right now," Martin said.

The Tigers are scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest.