COLUMBIA — Dabo Swinney has spent his life in football, but sometimes things happen that leave him in awe.

That's why, in the middle of Clemson's 38-3 win at South Carolina on Saturday, Swinney took off his headset and found quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the sideline.

"Man, it is so fun to watch you play quarterback," Swinney told Lawrence.

It was not Lawrence's arm that drew Swinney's highest praise — though the sophomore did finish 26-of-36 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. It was his legs.

On eight carries Lawrence rushed for a career-high 66 yards.

"There was only one or two runs that I read and pulled it out," Lawrence said. "The other ones were scrambles. They covered us up pretty good a couple times, and just trying to make some plays with my legs. That just kind of happened. It wasn't really planned."

Swinney said Lawrence's running ability was the area he most wanted to see the quarterback improve on this season. Entering Saturday Lawrence had already accumulated more rushing yards (317) and touchdowns (seven) than he had all of last season.

Saturday was his strongest game with his legs yet. His longest run came in the first quarter, when he turned a broken play on third and seven into a 21-yard gain.

"He bailed us out a couple times," Swinney sad. "He doesn't get enough credit for what he does with his legs."

Lawrence, to be clear, is not a running quarterback. His biggest weapon is his arm, which he flashed on a massive, 65-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Tee Higgins late in the first quarter. The sophomore has now thrown a touchdown passes in 22 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.

But as the postseason approaches, it's clear Lawrence has another tool in his repository.