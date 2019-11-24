CLEMSON — Donnetta Etienne’s son had ground rules. Travis Jr. was permitted to hop on his bike and zip around town all day with his buddies, but when the sky turned black and the street lights ticked on, it was time for the boy to start pedaling home.

Some parts of Jennings, La., were off limits. The park on Cuttings Avenue was fine. South Main Street, the domain of drug dealers, addicts and prostitutes, was not.

The ugly side of a town of about 10,000 people in Jefferson Davis Parish came into heightened focus from 2005-2009. Eight young women’s bodies were found in ditches and canals in and around Jennings during the four-year stretch, leaving the town panicked. The murders became colloquially known as the Jeff Davis 8.

The women came from the south side of Jennings. People on the north side skew more middle and upper-middle class and walk dogs during the day. The south side is more blue collar, with some working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Many don’t have time to walk dogs. There are unkempt yards and boarded up homes.

And there is football.

It was on the south side that Etienne, his mother a nurse and his father an offshore tool pusher, grew into a reluctant celebrity. Now the superstar Clemson running back with the humble smile leaves thousands of mouths agape on Saturdays in stadiums that feel like cathedrals.

He was named ACC Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2018 and has continued his dominance this season, widely projected as an early round NFL draft pick next spring. Etienne hopes for a second national championship ring to add to the one earned last January with Clemson's emphatic 44-16 victory over Alabama.

But he first learned to put on a show on Friday nights in Jennings.

Townsfolk were afraid to leave their homes when the sun went down, especially women. But when Etienne was on the field, it felt like the whole town came together under the glow of Jerry Simmons Stadium’s bright lights.

So spectacular was his talent that it could only be fully appreciated in person.

“Everybody wanted to see Travis,” said Masin Williams, a childhood friend. “For him to bring that brightness to the town, it really showed a lot of people that through all the negative stuff going on, there’s still good things happening in Jennings.”

Now Etienne, who graduated from Jennings High in 2017, is a beacon of hope. He's one of the biggest stars on a Clemson team aiming to repeat as national champion. He's helped restore a glimmer of light to this small Louisiana town haunted by darkness.

The ditch

Much of Etienne's childhood was spent outdoors with his friends. They rode dirtbikes and went fishing, played basketball and tossed around the football.

When the Southern Louisiana sun left them feeling thirsty, they’d pedal over with cash to one of the enterprising women who sold frozen Kool-Aid cups out of their homes, including Aunt Bert.

On I-10 in Louisiana's Cajun country between Lake Charles and Lafayette, Jennings is a town where it is difficult to go unnoticed. Everyone’s parents know everyone’s children, and it doesn't take long for misdeeds committed to be relayed back to an offender's parents.

Etienne and his friends spent a lot of time searching for entertainment. The ditch down the dirt road from Williams' home was a regular spot. It had turtles, and sometimes after rainfall the boys threw rocks into the accumulated water.

They had to stop going there, though. Crime scenes don't make for good hangout spots. One of the women's bodies, Williams said, had been found in the ditch.

It became more urgent to get home when the sun went down.

“We didn’t know what was happening next,” Williams said. “We didn’t know if it was women or they if they wanted to move to children. Nobody knew. So it was better to be safe than sorry.”

Etienne, Williams and the rest of their friends didn't talk about the murders and instead lost themselves in sports. It was clear early on Etienne was a superior talent. When he got to high school and started breaking off big runs on the football field, the community was giddy. But his friends were hardly surprised.

“He just stood out,” said Amir Darjean, a lifelong friend. “It was like, of course he's running like that. He’s been doing that all his life.’”

Mom's advice

Football has always been an important part of life in Jennings. Many high school players are cheered on by fathers and grandfathers who played at the school before them.

But Etienne's rise, in the shadow of the mysterious murders, was a phenomenon. Every handoff carried with it the possibility of a touchdown. Fans packed the bleachers early, relegating late arriving spectators to standing along the fence encircling the field.

One day Etienne sat in the car next to his mom, en route to Dallas to play in a 7-on-7 game alongside Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Donnetta had a message.

“She was like, ‘Keep being you. You’re really being a positive role model to this community and just bringing light to everyone,’” Etienne said. “I was just being myself, so that never really crossed my mind.”

The spotlight was difficult to sidestep, though. Jennings coach Rusty Phelps said after one game an opposing player grabbed a cell phone out of his pants and asked Etienne for a selfie.

Bemused, Etienne leaned in and smiled.

In Sept. 2016, when Etienne was a junior, the town was forced to reckon with its collective trauma again when investigative journalist Ethan Brown’s book, "Murder in the Bayou: Who Killed the Women Known as the Jeff Davis 8?" was published and became a New York Times bestseller. The chronicle, which implied law enforcement misconduct in the murder cases, opened old wounds.

Etienne provided a diversion, but he hardly relished the attention. When he broke the school rushing record, the game was stopped and he was presented with the game ball.

The scene made him uncomfortable.

“He was like, ‘Are you serious? I have to take pictures now?’” Phelps said.

'He gives them hope'

On Jan. 7, before Clemson’s national championship game against Alabama, Jennings elementary and high school students wore orange shirts, some with Etienne’s No. 9. An aerial photo was taken of students positioned to form the No. 9.

Etienne didn't let them down. He rushed for 86 yards and scored two touchdowns as the Tigers crushed the favored Crimson Tide.

“Travis put this town on the map in a positive way,” Phelps said. “He’s a hero.”

An unassuming hero, at that. He cuts a starkly different figure than Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers' 6-6, sunshine-haired quarterback who looks like the Hollywood archetype of a college football star.

Etienne stands 5-10, weighs 210 pounds and entered college wearing braces. When addressing the media in his bayou drawl, he often smiles, perhaps out of shyness as much as anything.

But in Jennings his impact is omnipresent.

“He’s opened the door for a lot more people,” said David Daniel, a longtime friend. “We never really had any big schools come here to watch anybody. Since him, I guess they figure there is a little talent down here.”

The most direct beneficiary is Etienne's younger brother, Trevor, a sophomore and star running back for Jennings High with an offer from LSU. Before their two older sisters moved out, Etienne and Trevor shared a room. They would lie in bed at night, throwing a football to the ceiling and jockeying for position as gravity forced it back down.

Now recruiters follow Trevor the same way they did his older brother.

“It’s crazy, because growing up, my brother and I used to dream of these moments,” Trevor said. “We’re living the dream.”

A welcome light

Etienne spends much of his visits home indoors, filling up on his mother's gumbo, shrimp stew and fried pork chops. He also catches up with his childhood friends — Williams, Darjean, Daniel, Davian Madden and Keuante Riggs.

On bike rides when they were kids, they would gawk at big houses and fancy cars. Bad Boys, the film series starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, introduced them to Miami. They all decided they wanted to explore the world when they got older, to leave behind a town few do.

In Jennings, many opt for similar career paths to that of their parents. Life follows familiar contours. Things took a turn when the body of 28-year-old Loretta Chaisson, mother of two, was found in a canal May 20, 2005, kicking off the series of murders that would haunt this tight-knit community and surrounding towns.

Williams, Madden and Daniel attend McNeese State University, a public institution about 40 miles from Jennings, and while apartment searching they revealed their hometown to the renter.

“We said Jennings. Her eyes almost blew up,” Williams said. “We were like, ‘Oh, here we go again.’”

Initial speculation the crimes were the work of a serial killer has been widely debunked. Many in town are reluctant to talk about the murders, which are the subject of the recent Showtime documentary, "Murder in the Bayou," and some insist the community has moved on.

Williams believes otherwise. “People are wondering, like, are they still here? Are they just waiting for the next victim?”

Etienne's parents mostly shielded him from the murders as he grew up, steering him on the path toward a special football career.

Jennings, seeking a bit of brightness, has taken notice.

Clemson often plays in prime time, when in Jennings the sky is dark, the street lights are on and the streets are mostly quiet. At some point Etienne flashes on television screens, alongside a reference to his hometown. Back home, people in restaurants and barbershops and living rooms swell with pride.

For a few moments, Jennings is aglow.