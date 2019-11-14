CLEMSON — Jackson Carman loves his curls now. He makes them pop. He's found the perfect cream-based, leave-in conditioner that keeps them shiny, spiraled and healthy. No longer is hair care a chore and a point of confusion for the self described 'racial chameleon.' It's an emblem of the Clemson offensive lineman's self-actualization.

"It's like a difference in, I don't know who I am," said his older half-sister, Laura Rodgers. "To, no, this is who I am and what I like."

Carman's journey to self-discovery hit some bumps in his early teenage years, as is the case for many. But Carman felt more out of place than most. His mother is black and his father is white, and after years of living in lower-income, urban neighborhoods in Ohio, his family moved to the suburbs.

Where did he fit?

Football offered direction. Yes, he liked anime. And he loved to cook and bake and sing. He taught himself how to play the guitar, piano and drums. He wrote short stories. But as he grew into his 6-foot-5, 345-pound frame, Carman felt purpose — and recognized opportunity — on the gridiron. Carman didn't fit into the world's boxes, but that was OK. He became more comfortable in his skin as he started his second season at Clemson.

"He decided to walk in what he is," Rodgers said. "He began to just be like, this is Jackson."

Who is Jackson Carman?

He's a sophomore and the lone underclassman on a senior-laden offensive line tasked with defending Trevor Lawrence, one of the best NFL quarterback prospects in a generation. He's a former consensus five-star recruit who spurned his home-state school, Ohio State, for Clemson. He's a food connoisseur whose first word was "eat." He's a nature lover who recently sent his father a photo of a red-tailed hawk perched on a campus railing he spotted when walking to class.

He's a biracial athlete on a football team whose roster is a mix of racial and cultural backgrounds.

"I'm like a bridge between people," Carman said.

Both sides of Carman's upbringing inform his sense of self, and his diversity has become an asset in fostering chemistry among teammates.

"He can relate to a lot of different people, which is a skill that not everybody has," offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum said. "He uses that to definitely build relationships and maintain them."

Anchrum, a senior, has seen Carman build bridges in the cafeteria. He recalled one meal when cornerback Derion Kendrick, who is black and from Rock Hill, put hot sauce and old bay seasoning on his chicken. Wide receiver Will Brown, who is white and from Boiling Springs, expressed surprise, prompting Carman to explain cultural differences in eating habits.

He also provides a measured voice in conversations about race and politics, which is useful, he said, because there's "so much tension nowadays."

"There's so many different types of people on the team," Carman said. "Being able to empathize and also understand where people who might have disagreements come from, and just trying to help mediate that between people."

Clemson has players from the East Coast and the West Coast, from the Midwest and, most prominently, the Deep South. They come from suburbs and inner cities and rural towns. Uniformity of thought is hard to come by on a 120-player roster.

"People act like these conversations don't happen. But they do," Anchrum said, pointing to recent locker room chatter about differences in policing in different communities. "We're real people. We have differences culturally, politically and all that. So we do have those conversations and Jackson does understand both sides."

***

Music took Carman's family to different parts of Ohio when he was young. His mother, Mary Carman, held musical roles in churches in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, and the family later settled in Fairfield. Carman absorbed each cities' socioeconomic differences, and video chats with relatives in Uganda and Korea expanded his worldview more.

His curiosity often led him to the kitchen. One morning he woke up his mother, who was bedridden with the flu, with an omelet cooked with bell peppers, onion, cheese, ham and cherry tomatoes grown in the family garden, toast on the side. He was not yet 10.

As he got older he adopted more ambitious recipes, in addition to expanding his field of interest wider than most of his peers. Mary encouraged her son to be open-minded but preached caution. He was growing up in a world where more narrow points of view abounded. She wanted to make sure he understood the stereotypes through which some would view him.

"America is quite different for black people, and specifically black men," she said. "Police can see a big, strong black guy and immediately feel like, I'm intimidated by this person, or this person is going to do me wrong, they can overpower me. So they're more apt to use deadly force."

Carman was taught to keep his hands in his pockets when he went out in public, and to respond to questions by saying 'Yes, ma'am' and 'No, ma'am.' But Mary worried he had a greater learning curve, given his lighter skin.

"Because he's biracial, you know he's not white, but he looks like he could be a lot of different other cultures," Mary said. "In America, the closer you are to a lighter complexion, the easier you can navigate in and out of spaces and communities."

His apparent racial ambiguity sparked curiosity from strangers, Rodgers said, and drew people into his orbit. Sometimes that meant strangers rubbing on his muscles without asking. It also left Carman feeling confused.

"I remember him telling me he might me too black for the white kids and too white for the black kids," said Rodgers, who is 13 years older than her brother. "He has all these different elements of culture that make up his identity."

On his mother's side of the family, music proved to be a uniting force. His father, Ken Carman, writes music too, but has more interest in the outdoors.

Carman's parents divorced when he was 7, and time with his dad was spent scaling jungle gyms at the park, swimming in the ocean and playing basketball. Ken spent less time focusing on potential challenges connected to his son's skin color.

When Carman was 11, Ken moved to an unincorporated rural stretch of land about 20 miles south of Charleston without neighbors, living in an upscale mobile home about a half mile from the 25-acre private estate where he worked as the primary caretaker. Ken also worked as the caretaker for a nature preserve, and Carman came to live with him for half of a school year and attended Baptist Hill Middle School.

Inspired by RuneScape, the fantasy online role-playing game, Carman set out on constructing his own bow and arrow, venturing into the woods to find materials. Feathers came from chickens his father raised, and he'd shoot cardboard targets affixed to bales of hay.

Plants and animals he observed turned into interests of study.

"Some of it's maybe him just wanting to impress me and make me proud of him," Ken said. "I take (that) as a big compliment, that he has even an interest in letting me know that he knows something in nature, because he wants that affirmation."

***

Carman returned to Ohio for the second part of the school year to live with his mother and sister, and as high school began, he became more serious about football. His mom, who has a background in school psychology, harbored concerns about potential brain injuries related to football and wanted to ensure he could preserve his creativity and intellect.

Carman made learning and using proper form a priority, and went to great lengths to protect both himself and opponents. He found success and developed a national reputation. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer recruited him hard.

Coach Dabo Swinney's pitch — which included Swinney telling him Meyer would not be staying much longer at Ohio State — won out, and after a freshman season spent backing up four-year starter Mitch Hyatt at left tackle, Carman found himself starting this season on the offensive line, a position group whose success is predicated on synchronicity and trust.

+6 In 'Football City, USA,' 2 coaches use the game to 'save' Rock Hill youth To the outside, Rock Hill’s reputation is that of a football hotbed, producing an unfathomable number of college and NFL players for a city its size. But Rock Hill is also a city shadowed by the specter of life on the streets, and where football is a way out.

It's important for Carman to make Clemson fans feel included, too. He has a special pregame routine for home games. With his curls stuffed inside his helmet, he runs down the orange carpet bisecting The Hill with his teammates and then shuffles over to the student section.

He slowly raises his right hand, pointing toward the right side of the section, before dropping it forcefully to a cheer. He does the same with his left hand and the left portion of the section.

Then he raises both hands, a lifelong musician acting as conductor, before crashing them down in unison. The two sides of the student section converge into one rowdy mass and let out a singular, guttural roar.