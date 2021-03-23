COVID-19 cancellations in the spring of 2020 included the popular Prowl & Growl and Spurs Up tours in which Clemson and South Carolina football fans get to meet coaches and take photos while sharing buffet dinners.

The tours typically include stops around South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia, with basketball coaches sometimes involved.

Both schools hope for some version this spring.

“While we will not be having our traditional in-person tour this spring due to COVID and capacity restrictions, we are working now on the possibility of a virtual Prowl and Growl that we could share with a large number of our loyal donors and fans around the state,” said Davis Babb, chief executive officer of Clemson’s IPTAY booster club.

A tentative 2021 Prowl & Growl schedule on the Clemson Alumni website lists eight events: Aiken, Charlotte/Rock Hill, Greensboro, Greenville, Columbia, Charleston, Florence and Greenwood.

New South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is eager to hit the road and build enthusiasm.

“Discussions are ongoing,” said Steve Eigenbrot, CEO of the Gamecock Club. “The athletic department, Shane and the Gamecock Club very much want to do a Spurs Up tour. If we pull off it off, it would more than likely be in July but COVID seems to be in charge.”

The last Spurs Up tour, featuring former head coach Will Muschamp in 2019, included nine events: Augusta, Columbia, Lancaster, Greenville, York, Sumter, Myrtle Beach, Atlanta and Charleston.

