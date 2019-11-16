CLEMSON — Tanner Muse, the safety who turned in a superlative senior day performance Saturday, will not be back at Clemson next season. Neither will safety K'Von Wallace or offensive linemen John Simpson, Tremayne Anchrum, Sean Pollard or Gage Cervenka. All will have exhausted their college eligibility.
It's less clear what the future holds for linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was among the 19 Clemson players who skipped down The Hill in solo increments before the 52-3 rout of Wake Forest — a group that also included former offensive lineman Zach Giella, whose career effectively ended when the NCAA rejected Clemson's appeal of his season-long suspension for testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine.
Though Simmons is on track to graduate in December, he has another year of eligibility left. But he, along with three junior stars — running back Travis Etienne, wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback A.J. Terrell — will be eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Questions about the their futures will not be answered until after this season, whether that be in late December or mid-January. For now, at least, they are Tigers.
"Tee and Travis — this very well could have been their last (home) game," co-offensive coordinator coach Tony Elliott said. "We don't know."
It's worth wondering: What if Etienne's first-quarter touchdown run was his final at Death Valley? Was Terrell's second-quarter interception his last in front of the home crowd? Were those the last three touchdowns Higgins will score inside Memorial Stadium?
Perhaps. All three — and Simmons — are NFL prospects, and the pull of the next level is strong. There is generational wealth to be made. Life changing, change-your-family's trajectory wealth.
Those are decisions that will be made with the counsel of loved ones, in private. Saturday, in public, they all put on a show: Simmons, perhaps the best prospect of the bunch, quietly recorded five tackles. Clemson won big, as it is wont to do. And for one last time this season, Tigers fans stormed the field afterwards.
What went right
In whipping Wake Forest (7-3, 3-3 ACC), Clemson (11-0, 8-0) won its 26th consecutive game. The Tigers also are 11-0 for the fifth time in program history (1948, 1981, 2015, 2018).
"We're doing the things that you've got to do to win a championship," coach Dabo Swinney said. "I haven't had a team like this, that's played this consistent. Last year's team, at this time, was a pretty focused group. We had two really tough games last year, down to the wire. This team has had one."
It started with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who tossed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Higgins on the Tigers' third offensive play.
Lawrence finished 21-for-27 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns, and Higgins caught four passes for 64 yards and three touchdowns. Etienne reached 100 rushing yards for the sixth straight game, needing just 16 carries to accumulate 121 yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers' starters were out of the game by the end of the third quarter. Clemson outgained Wake Forest, 516-105, and Venables' unit turned in another stunning performance. Muse was the standout, having finished with four tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception and a sack, after which he unleashed a home run swing and flexed his muscles.
What went wrong
After Lawrence's day was done, backup Chase Brice entered and was intercepted on his third attempt. Brice brushed it off and on the next possession connected with wide receiver Joseph Ngata for a 21-yard TD.
Clemson allowed three sacks Saturday, all with Lawrence in the game. Clemson hopes it was more an anomaly than the start of a trend.
Wide receivers Justyn Ross (bruised rib) and Amari Rodgers (shoulder) left the contest early.
"Nothing serious," Swinney said. "I think everybody would be able to play (next) week, if we played Saturday."
Turning point
It took Clemson's defense four plays to force a punt. It took Clemson's offense three plays to score a touchdown. Like most of the Tigers' games this season, Saturday was a major mismatch. That was clear from the beginning.
A few weeks ago, it looked like this game might crown the winner of the ACC Atlantic Division. But after the Demon Deacons lost to Virginia Tech last week and the Tigers routed N.C. State, clinching the division, Saturday's matchup lost a bit of juice.
Looking ahead
The Tigers have an open date next weekend before taking on rival South Carolina on the road Nov. 30 to close the regular season.