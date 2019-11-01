CLEMSON — The Clemson men's basketball team is on a mission.

After a turnaround 2017-18 campaign, during which the Tigers' first NCAA Tournament in seven seasons extended through the Sweet 16, Clemson regressed last season. A .500 record in conference play and a second-round exit in the National Invitation Tournament resulted in faded fan interest.

The Tigers are out to flip that narrative this season — coach Brad Brownell's 10th in charge — and compete in what many consider the best men's basketball conference in the nation.

Clemson was chosen to finish No. 11 in the ACC preseason poll. It can start to change people's opinions Nov. 5, when the Tigers open the season at Littlejohn Coliseum against Virginia Tech.

"Every game is a big game," forward Aamir Simms said. "Especially when it's a conference game to start off the season."

This season marks the ACC's first-ever 20-game conference slate, and several of the conference's more prominent programs — Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia, among others — will open their seasons on the ACC Network.

Clemson's game against the Hokies will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Simms is a key part of Clemson's turnaround plan. He was the focal point in the team's 75-48 exhibition win over Anderson on Wednesday and scored 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and two assists.

The junior, the lone returning starter from last season, will be tasked with taking on more of a leadership role this season. He said the exhibition was a good opportunity for the young team to build chemistry with each other.

"It was good to get out there with the guys and get the real in-game feeling," he said. "I think it was good for our freshman to get their feet wet and get the feeling of playing in Littlejohn."

Graduate transfer guard Curran Scott (15 points), graduate transfer forward Tevin Mack (14 points) and sophomore forward Hunter Tyson (11 points) also scored in double-digits for the Tigers, who shot 47.5 percent from the floor and surrendered 16 turnovers. Anderson shot 34 percent from the floor.

"Our defense probably outplayed our offense," Brownell said. "We turned the ball over too much and probably got sped up with the younger players."

The level of competition is set to increase, though, and Brownell believes his fresh-faced team is up for the task.

"Some of it is fun because you go back to simple fundamentals and basic principles you were raised on in how you coach but to make sure the young guys have them," Brownell said. "You can't wait until you're playing Florida State and Duke to have that habit. By that time it'll be too late.

"The excitement that the young guys bring and that new guys bring to a program is very fun every day."