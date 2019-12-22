CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence knew Justin Fields' face, but not much else. Things were different then, when Lawrence and Fields were just a couple of up-and-coming signal callers in Georgia, attending local camps in search of recognition.

Then Fields put on some weight and "blew up" his junior year of high school, Lawrence said, and soon a lot more people could recognize Fields' face. They followed his recruitment, as they did for Lawrence, who committed to Clemson.

Fields, a Kennesaw, Ga., native, pledged to Georgia. As Lawrence, a Cartersville, Ga., native rose to prominence as a freshman last campaign, leading Clemson to the national championship, Fields spent his first season on the Bulldogs' bench. He transferred to Ohio State and has put together a dazzling 2019 campaign, setting up a matchup between his Buckeyes and Lawrence's Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Field's journey has been fun to watch for Lawrence.

"It's been cool, like I said before, to see him work," Lawrence said. "He's really earned everything that he's gotten."

Fields has completed 67.5 percent of his passes so far this season, throwing for 2,953 yards and 40 touchdowns with just one interception. He's also rushed for 471 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Buckeyes have gone 13-0 and won the Big Ten championship.

He was voted one of four Heisman Trophy finalists, along with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

It was Burrow who won the award Dec. 14. Many expected Lawrence to be in that position before the season, but some early struggles — he had thrown eight interceptions through Clemson's first seven games after throwing just four in all of 2018 — knocked him out of the Heisman conversation.

Lawrence, though, has since thrown 23 touchdown passes without a single interception as Clemson has rolled through its competition. Coach Dabo Swinney said Lawrence is playing at a higher level than he did all of last season.

"He's twice the quarterback right now than he was in the national championship game, when everybody was crowning him the king of football," Swinney said of Lawrence.

Lawrence's College Football Playoff experience — he led the Tigers past Notre Dame and Alabama last season — could give him the edge over Fields next weekend.

Fields does have some big game experience, though. He led Ohio State past Wisconsin, 34-21, in the Big Ten title game Dec. 7. And he helped the Buckeyes edge Penn State, 28-17, on Nov. 23.

His success did not come without some adversity. Fields entered Georgia with much hype, and was expected to supplant then-sophomore Jake Fromm as the Bulldogs' starter. Fromm kept his job, though, relegating Fields to the bench.

While Lawrence pushed the incumbent, Kelly Bryant, out of the starter's job at Clemson, Fields was forced to regroup. He transferred to Ohio State and the NCAA granted him immediate eligibility — transfers normally have to sit out one season — because he was the subject of a racist insult from Georgia baseball player Adam Sasser. Per new NCAA transfer guidelines, undergraduate transfers can bypass sitting out for a year if "the transfer is due to documented mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete's control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student athlete."

He wasted little time making an impact at Ohio State. Lawrence said he's watched a bunch of the Buckeyes' games this season and has been impressed by Fields' journey.

Lawrence, of course, has a broader perspective on Fields' career arc than most.

"Everything not going perfect for him and having to bounce back, and go to a different school," Lawrence said. "He really just looked for what was ahead of him."