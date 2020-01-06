CLEMSON — Chad Smith has tried to make this past week "ordinary." The Clemson linebacker said he received congratulatory messages from friends and family members in the wake of his 12-tackle performance in the Tigers' 29-23 Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, but otherwise he's wanted to keep things low-key.

Safety Nolan Turner, one of Smith's roommates, hasn't been helpful.

"I went and took his MVP trophy and put it on top of the fridge," Turner said, smiling.

It's hard for Smith's teammates to hide their affection, even if he said he'd rather wait until after Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU to savor his accomplishments.

Smith, the fifth-year senior with the common name and the uncommon journey, played "lights out" against the Buckeyes, per safety Tanner Muse. He was named the game's defensive MVP. It was something of a culmination for the veteran, who didn't become a regular starter until this season.

"He's come in and grinded his butt off for five years," defensive lineman Logan Rudolph said. "I'm so proud, and it's a testament to his work ethic."

Smith, from Sterling, Va., redshirted in 2015, his first season on campus. The following season he shared defensive special teams player of the year honors with Muse, and he expected a bigger role the following season.

Things didn't go according to plan, though. Smith registered just 20 tackles over 13 games. Frustration abounded. He received more playing time the following season, but a starting spot eluded him. He found a role model in former Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson, who also didn't start until his fifth season and has played in the NFL since 2016.

"He played and contributed throughout his years, kind of like what I did," Smith said of Goodson. "He didn't start until his fifth year and he kind of blossomed. I kind of go back to a guy like him."

This season Smith's found a home alongside fellow starting linebackers James Skalski and Isaiah Simmons. Entering the national championship game, he's recorded 35 tackles, 3½ sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Never had his contributions been more visible than in the Fiesta Bowl. Muse recalled one third-and-long play when Ohio State ran a screen.

"I ended up slipping and then he made the play," Muse said. "You could hear me on the TV. I was like, 'Yeah, Chad, yeah!' He was like that all game. He made a lot of big plays for us where people were out of gaps and he just happens to make the play."

The big performance helped extend Smith's college career one more game. LSU poses a daunting task. Quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, orchestrates an offense that's leading the nation in yards per game (564.1) and points per game (48.9).

Burrow threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns in LSU's 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.

"He's a great player," Smith said. "He's the Heisman Trophy winner for a reason."

Smith has been waiting for this, though. He's regularly at the team practice facility an hour early, biding his time, thinking about his opportunity.

"One of those guys always coming up and watching extra film when we don't have to do," Turner said of Smith. "It shows when he's out there on the field."

Next week he'll have the chance to finish out a winding career on the highest of notes.