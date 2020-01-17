CLEMSON — Wide receiver Tee Higgins' announcement Wednesday he was declaring for the 2020 NFL draft didn't surprise Clemson fans. Neither did quarterback Chase Brice's decision to enter his name in the transfer portal Thursday.

On Friday, however, Travis Etienne shocked the college football world: The running back announced he will stay at Clemson for his senior season.

Many believed Etienne would elect to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the draft, but the two-time ACC Player of the Year opted to return. Rusty Phelps, his former Jennings High School (La.) coach, said Etienne has a "plan."

"I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL," Etienne wrote. "But I'm not done dreaming here at Clemson either."

Etienne's decision is something of a gamble. Running backs have short shelf lives in the NFL, with many of Etienne's ilk opting to leave college after their junior seasons to earn as much money on the front end as possible.

"He plays a position where longevity is not good," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Monday after Clemson's loss to LSU in the national championship. "You are playing a position where it's least likely that you will get a second contract."

There's a lot of running back talent in this year's class, though, and Etienne was projected as a second-round selection in many mock drafts, ranked behind Georgia junior D'Andre Swift and Wisconsin junior Jonathan Taylor.

"There's no guarantee that there's going to be a running back (taken) in the first round," Phelps said. "There's so many flooded in this draft. There's so many in this draft. It's a significant drop from the first to the second round, in money. Then what if it happens, if it turns in the third round? I just think he wanted to come back and work on his game, and get bigger and stronger, and develop some more."

By returning to school, Etienne is banking he can parlay a big senior season into a higher selection in next year's draft. He's already put together quite the college career. This season he rushed for 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns on 207 carries, becoming the program's all-time leading rusher (4,038 yards) along the way. He also had 37 receptions for 432 yards and four touchdowns and improved as a pass blocker as the season wore on.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence tweeted about Etienne's announcement: "Back to business."

Phelps was hardly surprised by Etienne's decision. He said he had a gut feeling the running back would return, especially after seeing him in person the week before Clemson's win over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. Etienne didn't seem overly preoccupied by the NFL, Phelps said.

Besides, Phelps added, Clemson has been good to Etienne. He loves his teammates, his coaches and the fans.

A wooden desk slid against a back wall in Phelps' office is decorated with photos and trinkets. Three of the items are emblazoned with Etienne's signature — a mini Clemson football, a mini Clemson helmet and a Sports Illustrated cover.

Chris Hampton, the defensive backs coach at Tulane, walked past the mini shrine Friday afternoon and sat in a chair opposite Phelps, inquiring about one of Jennings' players. That's when the longtime Jennings coach's phone buzzed with a text message about Etienne's news.

"I looked at Chris, and I told him, I said, 'I'm not shocked at all, because of how much he likes being at Clemson,'" Phelps said.

Many expected sophomore running back Lyn-J Dixon to slide into Etienne's role as the starter next season, with incoming 5-star freshman Demarkcus Bowman contributing often.

Etienne's decision to return — and team up with Lawrence for one more season — could have more repercussions on the team's roster outlook.