SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Clemson players and coaches have spoken often this season about perceived disrespect from outsiders. The No. 3 Tigers, who play No. 2 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal Saturday, insist they are entitled to more credit than they've received.

Ahead of the Fiesta Bowl matchup, Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins said he feels the same way about his team.

"We're definitely the most disrespected team in the nation, by far," Dobbins said. "There's a lot of things that go on and we get disrespected a lot. Before the season even started we were ranked fourth in the Big Ten."

Ohio State was slotted No. 1 by the CFP committee before the Big Ten championship game, during which it overcome a bumpy first half to beat Wisconsin, 34-21. The Buckeyes flipped spots with No. 1 LSU, which plays No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl on Saturday.

"We blow everyone out the whole season and then we have a bad half and drop to No. 2," Dobbins said. "It is what it is."

The running back's complaints echo Clemson's argument. The Tigers have outscored their opponents by an average of 35.9 points per game, but an early season scare at North Carolina, which ended in a 21-20 victory, has been held up as evidence of Clemson's fallibility.

The Tigers rank No. 62 nationally in strength of schedule, per Jeff Sagarin's ratings.

"A lot of people think we're not supposed to be here," linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. "It's more to prove them wrong, because apparently we didn't play anyone. That's been the rhetoric out there. I would probably say, yeah, we've got a chip on our shoulder, something to play for."

Though Simmons won the 2019 Butkus Award, which is given annually to the best linebacker in the nation, some believe running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were snubbed by postseason awards.

Etienne was not a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the top running back in the nation, and neither he nor Lawrence were finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which was won LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Dobbins, for what it's worth, said both he and Etienne had an "argument," for the Doak Walker, which was won by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor.

"I'm disrespected by a lot of people, and our team in general is disrespected by everyone," he said. "It just keeps a chip on or shoulder and we're going to try and prove people wrong."