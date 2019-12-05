CLEMSON — There was something in the room between Dabo Swinney and Tony Bennett. Tom Rinaldi could feel it.

The ESPN correspondent hosted a roundtable discussion on May 14 at the ACC Spring Meetings on Amelia Island, Fla. The segment — "Champions: Coaches Conversations" — included Clemson's Swinney, Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw, Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim and Bennett, the Virginia men's basketball coach.

It was clear Swinney and Bennett shared the strongest rapport in the group, Rinaldi said. He suspected it was a product of their shared faith.

"It’s clear in the way each looked across the table at one another," he said. "When they struck a note that was faith-driven, one could look up at the other and know, 'There’s my brother in understanding; there’s my brother in a shared faith; there’s my brother in a shared view of what’s valuable and meaningful in the world.'"

Swinney, whose Tigers play Virginia in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday, and Bennett have long been acquaintances, but their relationship took on a more intimate tone this year.

It started on Jan. 12, when the Clemson's men's basketball team hosted Virginia at Littlejohn Coliseum. Just like the Cavaliers' visit to Clemson two years prior, the Tigers' football team was celebrating a national title the same day.

Inside Death Valley, Swinney offered a bold declaration, his words bouncing off of Littlejohn:

"The 2018 team is the best ever."

Swinney then led his team into the arena for more celebration. He shared some brief words with Bennett at halftime, and the coaches went their ways.

Not three months later they reentered each others' lives. Virginia, which the prior season became the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in men's NCAA Tournament history, had defeated Purdue in overtime March 30 to advance to the program's first Final Four since 1984.

The next day was a Sunday. Sitting in Five Guys with his wife, Kathleen, after attending church, Swinney was munching on a cheeseburger when he said he felt something on his spirit. He got Bennett's number from ACC Commissioner John Swofford and placed a call.

"He said, 'You're going to win the national championship,'" Bennett recalled during the roundtable discussion, sharing a look with Swinney, who nodded his head. "You gave me one of the greatest quotes that I've ever heard. You said, 'Let the light that's within you shine brighter than the light that shines on you.'"

Virginia went on to beat Auburn, 63-62, in the national semifinal and Texas Tech, 85-77, in overtime to claim the national championship and complete one of the most dramatic comeback stories in the sport's history.

Later that month during the Cavaliers' championship celebration, Bennett recalled riding through Clemson earlier in the year the day the Tigers celebrated their title and wondering what it would be like to be in that spot.

"You know what? That day is now," Bennett said.

Clemson and Virginia's national championships came at an opportune time for the ACC, which had been preparing for the August launch of the ACC Network. The league seized on Swinney and Bennett's success, and in advance of the launch, featured both prominently in promotional material.

It helped that the men's parallels extend beyond their identities as devout Christians. They are personable and charismatic — and owners of neat narratives of program building.

Swinney was named Clemson's interim coach in 2008, then took over the program on a permanent basis for the 2009 season, also Bennett's first season at Virginia.

Both were staring down big roadblocks to championships. For Swinney, it was Florida State's dynasty. For Bennett, it was the sustained excellence of North Carolina and Duke.

The odds were long. And yet, both were standing atop their respective sports, which also happen to be the ACC's biggest revenue generators, Swinney having led Clemson to two of the last three national titles, and Bennett having delivered Virginia's first after a postseason full of dramatic victories.

"That's why sport is so magical and wonderful and unreal," Rinaldi said. "You could never, ever script or predict that. ... If you had dreamed up and tried to say, 'Here's how we're going to promote it,' you could never touch what actually happened."

There are differences in their paths. Swinney grew up in poverty and with an alcoholic father, only to claim a spot as a walk-on at Alabama. Bennett played for his father, Dick, at Wisconsin-Green Bay then played three seasons in the NBA.

Swinney often beams and flails his arms as he speaks in his Southern twang, sometimes peppering his public comments with quirky personal anecdotes. Bennett is more buttoned up, an eloquent speaker from the Midwest and fiercely private.

Still, a friendship has formed.

Swinney said he hasn't heard from Bennett this season, and he doesn't expect that to change ahead of the conference championship. Bennett on Saturday will be rooting for the Cavaliers, Swinney said.

"But if we're fortunate enough to win the game," Swinney said. "I'm sure he'll send his well-wishes for the postseason."