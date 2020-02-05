Clemson's Dabo Swinney not surprised by Travis Etienne's decision to return

CLEMSON — Travis Etienne's decision to stay at Clemson for his senior season instead of leaving early for the NFL, as many expected the running back to do, was hardly a shock to coach Dabo Swinney.

That's because, even before the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Etienne told Swinney he was leaning toward coming back to Clemson. Swinney said Etienne received a second-round grade from the NFL.

"Leaving early, for him, as a second-rounder, he felt a little incomplete," Swinney said. "I think he's the best back in the country, period. But, obviously, I'm pretty biased when it comes to that."

"We've got him for another nine months or so. I do think that's got a chance to really pay off for him."

Swinney addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since the Tigers lost to LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 13. The stated purpose for the press conference, though — National Signing Day — was not a big topic of conversation. That's because the Tigers signed all of their 23 commits on Dec. 18, the early National Signing Day.

Clemson's class, which is ranked No. 3 in the nation, per 247Sports, behind Georgia and Alabama, includes a host of big names: defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive end Myles Murphy, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and running back Demarkcus Bowman, among others.

Bowman will get the chance to learn from Etienne, who will start his senior season as the Tigers' all-time leading rusher. Swinney said Etienne's return allows the running back to close his college career on his own terms — a chance to earn his degree and potentially raise his stock for next year's draft.

Etienne's teammates are happy he's back, but some were more surprised by his decision than Swinney, who said he had about 10 players clamoring for Etienne's No. 9 jersey. The coach had already given the number away, in fact. Then Etienne called him.

"Those boys, man, they're vultures. They're vultures around here with them numbers," Swinney said. "I'm like, Oh, not so fast.'"

Spring football

The Tigers start mat drills next week, Swinney said Wednesday, and spring practice kicks off Feb. 26. It's a quick turnaround for a team that's played in the national championship game each of the past two seasons.

One player who won't be with the team is defensive end Logan Rudolph, who announced last week he was leaving the team with two years of eligibility remaining. Rudolph plans to pursue an acting career.

"Logan Rudolph's going to go be the new Rock," Swinney said, referencing Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. "I didn't see that coming. Although if that's what he wants to do, you better watch out, because he'll be the next action hero. I'm putting my money on him, for sure."

Chase Brice will also not be with the team. The quarterback announced Sunday he had transferred to Duke.

Clemson signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High school)

Bryan Bresee DT 6-5 290 Damascus, Md (Damascus)

Myles Murphy DE 6-5 260 Power Springs, Ga. (Hillgrove)

Demarkcus Bowman RB 5-10 191 Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)

Demonte Capehart DT 6-4 295 Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Fred Davis II CB 6-0 192 Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian)

Trenton Simpson LB 6-3 224 Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek)

Walker Parks OT 6-5 275 Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass)

Tre Williams DT 6-2 275 Washington, D.C. (St. John’s)

E.J. Williams WR 6-3 188 Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

Paul Tchio OG 6-5 299 Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton)

RJ Mickens S 6-.5 197 Southlake, Tx. (Southlake Carroll)

Mitchell Mayes OG 6-3.5 306 Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road)

Sergio Allen ILB 6-0.5 217 Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)

Kevin Swint ILB 6-2.5 243 Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)

Bryn Tucker OG 6-5 305 Knoxville, Tn. (Knoxville Catholic)

Malcolm Greene S 5-10 180 Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)

John Williams OT 6-5 270 Canton, Ga. (Creekview)

Kobe Pryor RB 5-10 205 Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown)

Sage Ennis TE 6-4 220 Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln)

Tyler Venables S 5-10 191 Central, S.C. (Daniel)

Trent Howard OG 6-3.5 283 Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian)

Tanner Tessman PK 6-3 200 Birmingham, Ala. (FC Dallas Developmental Academy)

Ajou Ajou WR 6-3 210 Brooks, Alberta, Canada (Clearwater Academy International)