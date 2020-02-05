You are the owner of this article.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney not surprised by Travis Etienne's decision to return

Clemson's Travis Etienne told coach Dabo Swinney before the Fiesta Bowl he was leaning toward staying for his senior season. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

CLEMSON — Travis Etienne's decision to stay at Clemson for his senior season instead of leaving early for the NFL,  as many expected the running back to do, was hardly a shock to coach Dabo Swinney.

That's because, even before the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Etienne told Swinney he was leaning toward coming back to Clemson. Swinney said Etienne received a second-round grade from the NFL.

"Leaving early, for him, as a second-rounder, he felt a little incomplete," Swinney said. "I think he's the best back in the country, period. But, obviously, I'm pretty biased when it comes to that."

"We've got him for another nine months or so. I do think that's got a chance to really pay off for him."

Swinney addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since the Tigers lost to LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 13. The stated purpose for the press conference, though — National Signing Day — was not a big topic of conversation. That's because the Tigers signed all of their 23 commits on Dec. 18, the early National Signing Day.

Clemson's class, which is ranked No. 3 in the nation, per 247Sports, behind Georgia and Alabama, includes a host of big names: defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive end Myles Murphy, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and running back Demarkcus Bowman, among others.

Bowman will get the chance to learn from Etienne, who will start his senior season as the Tigers' all-time leading rusher. Swinney said Etienne's return allows the running back to close his college career on his own terms — a chance to earn his degree and potentially raise his stock for next year's draft. 

Etienne's teammates are happy he's back, but some were more surprised by his decision than Swinney, who said he had about 10 players clamoring for Etienne's No. 9 jersey. The coach had already given the number away, in fact. Then Etienne called him.

"Those boys, man, they're vultures. They're vultures around here with them numbers," Swinney said. "I'm like, Oh, not so fast.'"

 

Spring football 

The Tigers start mat drills next week, Swinney said Wednesday, and spring practice kicks off Feb. 26. It's a quick turnaround for a team that's played in the national championship game each of the past two seasons. 

One player who won't be with the team is defensive end Logan Rudolph, who announced last week he was leaving the team with two years of eligibility remaining. Rudolph plans to pursue an acting career.

"Logan Rudolph's going to go be the new Rock," Swinney said, referencing Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. "I didn't see that coming. Although if that's what he wants to do, you better watch out, because he'll be the next action hero. I'm putting my money on him, for sure."

Chase Brice will also not be with the team. The quarterback announced Sunday he had transferred to Duke. 

Clemson signees 

Name                      Pos.   Ht.   Wt.   Hometown (High school)

Bryan Bresee           DT    6-5   290   Damascus, Md (Damascus)

Myles Murphy          DE    6-5   260   Power Springs, Ga. (Hillgrove)   

Demarkcus Bowman RB   5-10  191   Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)

Demonte Capehart   DT   6-4    295   Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy)

Fred Davis II           CB    6-0   192    Jacksonville, Fla. (Trinity Christian)

Trenton Simpson     LB     6-3   224    Charlotte, N.C. (Mallard Creek)

Walker Parks           OT    6-5   275     Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass)

Tre Williams            DT    6-2   275     Washington, D.C. (St. John’s)

E.J. Williams           WR   6-3   188      Phenix City, Ala. (Central)

Paul Tchio               OG    6-5  299      Alpharetta, Ga. (Milton)

RJ Mickens              S      6-.5 197      Southlake, Tx. (Southlake Carroll)

Mitchell Mayes        OG    6-3.5 306     Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road)

Sergio Allen            ILB   6-0.5  217    Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County)

Kevin Swint            ILB   6-2.5  243     Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)

Bryn Tucker            OG   6-5 305        Knoxville, Tn. (Knoxville Catholic)

Malcolm Greene     S    5-10 180  Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs)

John Williams        OT   6-5  270   Canton, Ga. (Creekview)

Kobe Pryor            RB   5-10 205   Cedartown, Ga. (Cedartown)

Sage Ennis            TE   6-4   220   Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln)

Tyler Venables        S   5-10 191    Central, S.C. (Daniel)

Trent Howard         OG  6-3.5 283   Birmingham, Ala. (Briarwood Christian)

Tanner Tessman     PK   6-3   200    Birmingham, Ala. (FC Dallas Developmental Academy)

Ajou Ajou              WR  6-3   210    Brooks, Alberta, Canada (Clearwater Academy International)

