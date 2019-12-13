CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney on Friday revealed that Brandon Streeter has been promoted to passing coordinator in the wake of Jeff Scott leaving Clemson to take over South Florida.

Streeter, a Clemson alum, has been on staff since 2014 as the program's recruiting coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Scott had served as co-offensive coordinator with Tony Elliott since the 2015 season. Swinney said Elliott, who is also the team's running backs coach, will handle coordinator duties himself. Scott is expected to return to Clemson next Thursday and stay with the program through the end of the team's College Football Playoff run.

Clemson plays Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28.

"We all want to finish the right way," Swinney said. "Jeff is passionate about Clemson (and) these players. ... It'll be a lot of fun to finish things out."

Scott had also served as Clemson's wide receivers coach. In his absence, Tyler Grisham, an offensive analyst and a former Clemson and NFL wide receiver, was promoted to the post, and Swinney will also help with the group. The Tigers resumed practice Friday.

"It was good to be able to see Grish have his first day out there with a whistle," Swinney said. "He's never had a whistle in practice since he's been here."

It's unclear yet who will assume Streeter's responsibilities as recruiting coordinator.

Braden Galloway's status uncertain

Tight end Braden Galloway has sit out the entire season in the wake of his positive test for the banned substance Ostarine last December. He was one of three Tigers players who received a 365-day ban from the NCAA but is the lone offender remaining on the roster.

Swinney said Monday he's unsure if Galloway will be available for the Playoff but said the team is operating as if the tight end will be.

"My hope is that he'll be ready to go. We're going to practice as if he is," Swinney said. "I don't know what the reasoning or process is. That's out of my lane."

The veteran coach said he will need to sit down with athletic director Dan Radakovich to learn more about Galloway's status. The sophomore has spent the season working with the scout team.

Former offensive lineman Zach Giella and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence also tested positive for ostarine. While Lawrence left for the NFL, Giella's playing career effectively ended; he had one year of college eligibility remaining.