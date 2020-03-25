Clemson's Dabo Swinney laments loss of spring game, discusses quarterback depth chart

CLEMSON — Death Valley was supposed to come alive April 4.

Clemson's annual spring game was cancelled, though, along with the rest of the team's six remaining spring football practices because of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coach Dabo Swinney, in a pretaped video released Wednesday, lamented what could've been an exciting spring game. Clemson did not hold a conference call for Swinney, but did solicit questions from some media members who regularly cover the team.

"We're very fortunate at Clemson that when we have a spring game, we're going to have fifty, seventy something thousand people there," Swinney said.

Swinney said he was looking forward to seeing how his quarterbacks — Trevor Lawrence, Taisun Phommachanh and D.J. Uiagalelei — would fare in the intrasquad scrimmage. It's unclear where Phommachanh and Uiagalelei were slotted on the depth chart by the end of spring practice.

Phommachanh, who redshirted last season, took reps second behind Lawrence when spring practice started. Uiagalelei, though, is considered by many to be Lawrence's heir.

Here are some more notes from Swinney's video address:

• Swinney said he's not a fan of extending fall camp, as some have suggested. He did advocate for teams being given extra on-field sessions, corresponding to the number of spring practices they got in.

"Even if they said, 'OK, a team like Clemson got nine days (of spring practice).' Maybe if they just said, 'OK everybody can have 12 on-field sessions.' So that means we would get only three, just to make it equitable or whatever. But some of these schools who got none, they could get 12. No pads, no tackling, anything like that. But just to be able to get on the field, teach your stuff."

• The ACC is not permitting programs to conduct mandatory football team meetings. Swinney and his staff have been sending players "football stuff," but it is being pushed to them on a "non-required basis."

Clemson coaches have been regularly communicating among themselves via video conference.

"Hopefully we're going to get some clarification on that soon so we can still have daily afternoon meetings from a football standpoint here coming soon," Swinney said. "Hopefully that's going to change, because I know some conferences are allowing their coaches to do that."

Swinney said coaches have been having offensive staff meetings and defensive staff meetings, in addition to planning for the summer and pre-scouting for the fall.

• All Clemson players and coaches have been "fine," from a health standpoint, Swinney said. He added some players did travel to some South Florida beaches for spring break but have returned safely. Ty Lucas, a redshirt sophomore running back, remained at Clemson because his family is on a Hawaii military base.

Swinney will start conducting exit meetings with players next week on FaceTime calls.

• Swinney addressed Trevor Lawrence's GoFundMe page for victims of the pandemic, which Clemson's compliance office asked him to remove, citing NCAA rules prohibiting players from profiting off their name, image and likeness. The NCAA then said it would allow Lawrence and others to use their platform to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus.

"That's what servant leadership is all about," Swinney said of Lawrence.