The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t known for their defense for two reasons: the offense is among the best in the NFL and the defense is atrocious.

But even bad units have some bright spots. Enter former Clemson defensive back Bashaud Breeland, who played for Green Bay before the Chiefs acquired him in the offseason.

Albeit against a questionable Oakland Raiders team, Breeland was a menace at cornerback Sunday. He posted a team-high seven tackles and picked off a pass in the end zone to seal the Chiefs' 28-10 victory.

Through two games, Breeland has eight tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Highlights from former Clemson Tigers

Deshaun Watson, quarterback, Houston Texans – 16 of 29 passing for 159 yards, rushed for a touchdown in 13-12 win over Jacksonville

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle, Atlanta Falcons – 3 tackles and a sack in 24-20 win over Philadelphia

Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Oakland Raiders – 4 catches for 30 yards in 28-10 loss to Kansas City

Mike Williams, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers – 3 catches for 83 yards in 13-10 loss to Detroit

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Houston Texans – 5 catches for 40 yards in 13-12 win over Jacksonville