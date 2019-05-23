Adam Humphries is valuable.
The Tennessee Titans know it, which is why they signed the former Clemson receiver to a four-year, $36 million contract in March.
But the rest of the league has slept on Humphries’ pass-catching ability, according to analysts with the NFL Network.
The Spartanburg native was recently named the fifth most underappreciated player of 2018, due to his late-season performance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On a team with sporadic play at quarterback, and bigger-named receivers like Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson, Humphries found a way to shine.
He turned 105 targets into 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns. That includes a stretch from Nov. 4 to Dec. 2 in which the slot receiver scored five touchdowns in five games.
“Only two wide receivers with more than 100 targets in 2018 had a higher reception percentage than Humphries,” one NFL Network analyst wrote. “I used computer vision to track his slot performance against other high-volume slot receivers and it showed he was able to get at least five feet from defenders at the time the ball arrived at the fifth-highest rate.”
The season couldn’t have gone much better for Humphries, an undrafted signee in 2015 who was approaching free agency this year. Which is why the Titans came knocking.
His new quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is already a believer. He told reporters earlier this month that the younger receivers can learn a lot from Humphries, who is 25.
“I think having conversations with him, being around him now, you understand how savvy and smart he is as a football player,” Mariota said. “Adam does a great job of just coming in, learning the offense as much as he can so that he can hopefully lead those guys and do his best.”
Humphries will fight for AFC South Division titles with fellow Clemson legends Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, who both play for the Houston Texans.
But for now, he’s focused on having his best season yet with his new team. And helping his friends win their fantasy football leagues.
“I was getting a few texts from friends saying, ‘Hey, make sure you play well. I’m starting you this week,’” he joked during a recent visit to Charleston. “So it’s always fun being able to help them out.”