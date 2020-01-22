CLEMSON — Clemson will open the 2020 season on the road.

In a rematch of last season's opener, the Tigers will play at Georgia Tech on Sept 3. Clemson then returns home to host Louisville on Sept. 12.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team's ACC schedule was revealed Wednesday morning, but its non-conference slate has been out for some time and includes a home contest against Akron (Sept. 19), which Clemson has never played before. The Tigers also host The Citadel (Nov. 14) and a season finale home game against South Carolina (Nov 28).

The team's toughest challenge likely comes Nov. 7, when the Tigers play at Notre Dame in the programs' fifth meeting all-time. Clemson last defeated the Fighting Irish, 30-3, in the 2018 Cotton Bowl.

On Sept. 26, the Tigers host Virginia in a rematch of last season's ACC Championship, which Clemson won, 62-17.

From there, the Tigers begin a two-game road trip, starting at Boston College on Oct. 2. After that Friday game, Clemson heads to Tallahassee, Florida to play Florida State on Oct. 10. Notre Dame went 11-2 this past season, including a 33-9 victory over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

Clemson then hosts N.C. State (Oct. 17) and Syracuse (Oct. 24) — two teams it blew it out in 2019 — before an open date carries the Tigers into the Notre Dame game.

Questions about strength of schedule shadowed Clemson all of last season, and it's unlikely next season will be different. The Tigers have an active winning streak against every team on their schedule, aside from Akron.

The ACC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5 in Charlotte, N.C.