Clemson runner's battle with kidney disease: 'God used this process to heal my soul'

CLEMSON — Lying in the bed of her father’s silver Honda pickup truck, wind blowing through her dried out hair and kissing her papery flesh, Laurie Barton closed her eyes and smiled.

She wasn’t ready to step back into the world — not with her body looking the way it did, or her brain functioning the way it was.

But what good is a sunset viewed through a house window?

The pickup bed provided just enough exposure to the world for a Clemson native unsure of her place in it. A kidney disease had compromised her insides, triggering a high dose of prednisone with side effects that rendered her a shell of the persona she had worked so hard to craft: She had been fit and toned. An A-student. A track star and Olympics prospect.

The illness wiped all that away.

But who was she, really?

She searched for answers as she floated through the night, outstretched on the blanket in the truck, its wheels carrying her through rural roads as trees danced overhead.

In the driver’s seat, her father Chris, a deeply pious man devoted to his family, basked in the countryside quiet. He kept his daughter in mind and prayed. He didn't know it yet, but she would play the lead role in one of the more memorable Clemson comeback stories in recent memory.

She would, in fact, fall back in love with running, and her body would regain much of its strength.

First, she needed to go drifting in the dark.

Big plans

“You’re such a wimp!”

The word ricocheted around Barton’s psyche: “wimp!"

She was 12, in a gymnastics studio in Clermont-Ferrand, France, where her family had moved at the behest of her father’s employer, Michelin. From atop a beam, Barton bounced into a back handspring and landed wrong, triggering a click in her back.

A trip to the doctor would reveal Barton had cracked a spiny process in one of her lumbar vertebrae. But in the moments after the incident, Barton sat on the gym floor, tears flowing, as the coach accused her of playing hurt. She was banished to the locker room, where she curled up in a ball and wailed some more. The French are not known for their empathy.

Her back healed, but the mental scar left from the verbal lashing lodged in her consciousness. She came home from France with stomach problems.

“I became a lot more anxious as an athlete,” Barton said. “If I had to do something more challenging or out of my comfort zone, I (had) this irrational fear that if I fail, I have to somehow make up an excuse as to why I did bad. And tell my coach that I’m still worth it. I’m still my full potential ... Don’t kick me to the curb."

The third born of four daughters, Barton grew up a people pleaser. After dinner, she’d spring up to clean dishes without being asked. But she was still overshadowed at times by her two older sisters, Amy and Anna, and she couldn’t help but feel resentment when little sister Carrie stole all the attention on their soccer team.

At Daniel High School she started running track, a sport singular in the fruits it promises those willing to push through long stretches of self-induced pain. For Barton, it was a natural fit: On the other side of pain was glory.

She accepted a scholarship to Virginia Tech, a program ranked among the best in the nation. It's crown jewel was the 800 meters — Barton’s speciality — a middle-distance race in which runners are tasked with sprinting two outdoor laps straight. No pacing. No waiting back. Just run.

The Virginia Tech coaching staff had big plans for Barton, but she struggled to embrace the Tech way. She had time to do little else in Blacksburg than train, she said. Her stomach issues worsened.

Race days offered clear-cut scorecards of self-worth. In Barton’s mind, a well-run heat meant she was a good person; a poor one the opposite.

After Barton’s sophomore year her coach left for Oregon. Barton, too, felt like she was ready for a fresh start. In July 2018, she transferred to Clemson.

The gloomy voice in her head came with her. And it brought a friend.

Crying on the floor

Before Barton even sat down for Thanksgiving turkey, her stomach started to bulge.

The transition to the Tigers had proved taxing. Her right knee was aching from heavy training, and as a transfer student she was slow to make friends on the new team. Running hardly offered much of a release, instead triggering stabbing pains in her stomach. Depression settled in. Then, on a late-November holiday trip to her aunt’s Tennessee home, she stepped on a scale.

Something odd was happening.

“She swelled and swelled and swelled,” Chris said. “Every day she’d be heavier.”

The answer was in her urine. It was foamy, full of the protein her kidneys weren’t retaining. In response, her body had retained an inordinate amount of fluids. She blew up. She had a condition called minimal change nephrotic syndrome, doctors told her, and was prescribed prednisone.

The swelling subsided, but she lost about 20 pounds of muscle and looked rail thin. Because of the prednisone, some hair fell out, and the clumps that remained crinkled. Her skin became flimsy, and even tore during a routine leg massage, leaving a scar.

The medication had cognitive effects, too. Homework would leave her brain spinning. Overwhelmed by stimuli, she’d lock the bathroom door, flick off the lights and lie on the floor.

She seldom left the house. Nights were plagued by bouts of insomnia. She spent hours binge-watching light sitcoms like Friends and Parks and Recreation while warming her frail body in front of an infrared light. One attempt at pedaling on a stationary bike left her crumpled on the floor after five minutes, her body overwhelmed with anxiety.

“She was a lean, mean fighting machine when she got sick. She was thin, muscular, tan,” Chris said. “Now she (looked) like a granny, laying around, shuffling her feet to move around the house.”

She sometimes attended Clemson practice as a spectator, watching in envy as her teammates wheezed and vomited through workouts.

“I want to do that,” she said. “I want to be able to feel that pain and not this pain.”

Barton struggled with questions of self-worth. Without the validation of a first-place finish — or the rejection that came with a bad race — she felt lost. She hadn't the energy to make dinner or clean the dishes.

Chris joined his daughter on the floor and cried with her. He read her scripture. Mostly, he listened.

Eventually, amid the emotional abyss, Barton discovered a truth: “God doesn’t owe me a good life.”

And another: “I can’t do everything myself.”

“Thanks for putting up with me,” she had said to her father early in the sickness, but as time passed she felt less guilty about asking for help. She read Changes That Heal, a book by Henry Cloud that urges readers to find their own voices. She became a more active patient, pressing her doctor to be more timely in ordering lab work, and she stopped withholding setbacks from coaches.

She still wanted to be helpful to others. But she also softened to being on the receiving end of an outstretched hand.

Taking rides in the back of Chris’ pickup helped. As she watched the sun dip into its evening hiding spot, painting the sky orange as the moon and the stars sneaked into frame, she could feel her spirit trickle back into her body.

An attempt to taper off prednisone ended poorly, with the swelling returning. After another such relapse, Barton came to a place of acceptance. If the rest of her life would be like this, she thought, so be it. At least she knew who she was.

Then she learned about some successful clinical trials, in which rituximab, an intravenous drug used to treat arthritis and B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was found to help bring people suffering with her condition back to homeostasis — sans prednisone. Over four one-hour infusion sessions, Barton sat in a hospital chair with a needle lodged in her arm. She tapered off prednisone again. A couple months passed.

No relapse.

“That was like getting a life sentence revoked,” Chris said.

After about a year on the sideline, she rejoined the track team in January with fewer than three months remaining in the winter season. In her second act, Barton decided, she would approach things differently.

She would not stake her identity in race results. Her sense of self was now rooted in something deeper.

“Not running out of fear, but out of love for the sport,” she said. “If my body is well I want to use my gift as much as I can, while I can."

Voices of hope and friendship

Mark Elliott, Clemson’s director of track & field and cross country, helped that perspective take shape. A native of Spanish Town, Jamaica, Elliott learned compassion from his father. After his grandparents died, Elliott watched his father turn their home into a facility in which less fortunate people could live.

“Taking care of people is the first thing,” Elliott said.

He opted against rushing Barton back, and when she did return, his gentle coaching style was a shock. His voice sounded like hope.

And someone else’s voice sounded like friendship. Andrea Foster, a 800-meter runner from Georgetown, Guyana, who also had transferred to Clemson late in her college career, became a partner with whom she could study the Bible — and a peer on the track.

“It’s like we’re twins,” Foster said. “Her dad (said) he (felt) like I was an answered prayer.”

The two placed next to each other on five occasions during the winter season, including Feb. 29 in the 800-meter final at the ACC Championship.

Chris and his wife Karen weren’t planning on going, he said, until a little voice in his ear convinced him otherwise. They drove 13 hours through the night, getting to Notre Dame in time to see their daughter line up next to Foster. Before the starting gun went off, Barton and Foster's nervous feet shuffled in sync.

In the weeks to come, the coronavirus would push fans out of arenas and bring the sports world to a halt. But on February’s final day, Chris and Karen looked on as their daughter crossed the finish line first, in 2:04.40, veins popping, face full of the kind of pain she had long craved to feel.

She pulled up to a stop and leaned forward, hands resting on her knees. The race had not been won on her own, she knew. She found Foster and they shared a hug.

“I really feel like God used this process to heal my soul,” she said.

A couple months later, amid a global pandemic with no end in sight, she asked of her father a favor. She had been training in isolation and she wanted to take a ride. Barton climbed into the back of the pickup, lay down and watched the sun sink below the horizon.

It would rise, she knew, in the morning.