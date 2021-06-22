Clemson runner from Waccamaw comes up short in Olympic Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Unfortunately for Grace Barnett, only the top three in the 1,500-meter event of the U.S. Olympic Trials qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games that begin July 23.

On June 21, former Clemson and Waccamaw High School runner Grace Barnett placed seventh in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:05.05 in the final round of the trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., missing the cut by four spots.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Cory McGee and Heather MacLean, all sponsored by New Balance, finished in the top three, with Purrier St. Pierre having the best time of 3:58.03, a new meet record.

Barnett holds the Clemson record in the mile (4:33.86) and 1,500 (4:11.07), is second in school history in the 3,000 (9:17.64), is sixth in Tigers' history in the outdoor 800 (2:05.89) and 10th in the indoor 800 (2:07.91).

In her career at Waccamaw, Barnett won state titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 as a senior in 2013.