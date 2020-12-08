Clemson reserve RBs hitting stride as Etienne finds more success in passing game

CLEMSON — It was a little after 10:30 p.m. Saturday when Darien Rencher touched the ball. Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei rammed it into the reserve running back's gut, and off he went, the 5-8, 195-pound heart of Clemson football chugging toward the Lane Stadium end zone.

"I felt like I ran with him," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said.

Rencher was mobbed by teammates and coaches alike when he returned to the sideline, his 50-yard touchdown having capped Clemson's 45-10 win at Virginia Tech.

It marked a fitting coda to a special week for the redshirt senior, who days earlier had been named the 2020 recipient of the Disney Spirit Award, presented annually to college football's most inspirational player, coach, team or figure.

But the score, Rencher's first of the season, represented more than a warming moment. It punctuated what had been a defining game for Clemson's running backs, a position group that has battled inconsistency this season.

"We definitely won the line of scrimmage," Swinney said. "We knew it was going to be a big game like that."

It came against a Hokies team now ranked No. 96 nationally in rushing defense.

But Clemson, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, entered the contest averaging 3.8 yards per rush on the season, but against the Hokies the team was efficient in limited opportunities: The Tigers rushed for 238 yards on 30 carries (7.9 yards per carry) despite possessing the ball for just 22 minutes and 52 plays.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence even got in on the action. Lawrence rushed 103 times last season, but entering Saturday's contest he'd only had 37 carries. On Saturday, Lawrence scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, a 17-yarder and a 7-yarder, which helped open things up for the rest of the team on the ground, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

"It makes people honest," Elliott said. "Even if they load the box, they still don't have enough hats. And it's critical with what we do on offense, a lot of the (run-pass option) stuff."

Star running back Travis Etienne was the main beneficiary, rushing 16 times. But Etienne gained just 68 yards, marking the sixth straight contest he'd failed to reach the 100-yard threshold.

Etienne is fourth in the nation in combined rushing and receiving yards (758 rushing and 512 receiving for a total of 1,270), but that's down from No. 1 a month ago.

Fortunately for Clemson, Etienne's backups performed well Saturday. In addition to Rencher, junior Lyn-J Dixon and Chez Mellusi saw action. Dixon rushed for 37 yards on three carries, including a 19-yard touchdown, his second score in as many games. Mellusi rushed for 44 yards on three carries.

Dixon was Etienne's primary backup last season but had struggled to find his footing until Clemson's 52-17 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 28. He said Saturday he sustained a knee injury in spring ball that's hampered his progress.

"The communication with Lyn-J has always been, 'Just be Lyn-J,'" Elliott said. "Travis is Travis. We know that Travis is capable of, but you just be Lyn-J. But also understand, too, you just play within the system."

While Virginia Tech ranks 13th in the ACC in rushing defense (194.1 yards per game), No. 2 Notre Dame, which Clemson challenges Dec. 19 in the ACC Championship game, leads the conference with just 94.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

In the Fighting Irish's 47-40 double overtime win over Clemson on Nov. 7, Swinney's team totaled 34 yards on 33 carries.

That doesn't mean things can't play out differently in the rematch. Even if Etienne's rushing production continues to lag behind last season — he's averaging 5.1 yards per carry compared to 7.8 last season — the running back room gained a new level of confidence from the Virginia Tech win.

"We play behind, not even arguably, one of the best backs to ever play in the ACC," Rencher said. "We root him on. We cheer him on. He wants to see us succeed, so it really is cool to see all of us getting the fruits of our labor."

Ross update

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross was in Pittsburgh on Tuesday for an appointment with Dr. Okonkwo, the neurosurgeon who performed surgery on his spine in June.

Ross (congenital fusion in spine) underwent tests Tuesday but did not yet learn whether he'd be cleared to play football again.